📢 Dr. McDade to lead American Heart Association superintendent council

The American Heart Association has named Dr. LaTanya D. McDade, Superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), as chair of its Eastern States Superintendent Council for the 2026-27 school year.

This council includes 22 superintendents from 13 states and Washington, D.C., from Maine to Virginia. Members serve two-year terms as volunteers, helping the Association improve the health and well-being of students, families, and educators.

The council supports in-school programs like Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™, which focus on healthy habits and student wellness.

As chair, Dr. McDade will help guide this work across school districts in the Eastern States region while continuing to represent PWCS in efforts to promote students’ physical health, emotional well-being, and sense of belonging.