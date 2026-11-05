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Prince George's County

Volunteer orientation set at animal shelter

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dceZ_1Gp43n0N00

Prince George’s County Animal Services and Adoptions Center is holding its next volunteer orientation on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM for anyone interested in helping shelter pets through tasks like dog walking, cat socializing, grooming, enrichment, events, and daily operations. Residents can learn how to support the animals in the shelter’s care and are invited to email asdvolunteer@co.pg.md.us for more information about becoming a volunteer.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Prince George's County Animal Shelter

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