Prince Frederick has a steady need for people who can keep stores and hospitals safe. If you like staying alert, helping others, and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Giant Food

Giant Food Location: Prince Frederick, MD (655 Solomon's Island Rd)

(655 Solomon's Island Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.29 – $24.38 per hour

Help protect store merchandise, cash, and property by watching for theft, running investigations, and sometimes apprehending shoplifters. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in security or loss prevention, can work evenings/weekends/holidays, and want strong benefits and growth options with a major grocery chain.

Employer: CalvertHealth

Location: Prince Frederick, MD (Calvert Health System – CMC Security)

(Calvert Health System – CMC Security) Type: Full-time, Day Shift (7:00am–3:00pm)

Salary: Not listed

Provide a safe, secure environment for patients, staff, visitors, and hospital property. Requires a high school diploma or GED, valid driver’s license (if driving), and the ability to complete CPR, crisis intervention, FEMA courses, handcuffing, and a physical fitness test within the first few months.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.