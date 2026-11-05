🏥 Prince Frederick MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Prince Frederick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both clinical and front-desk pros. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care Location: Prince Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dialysis nursing team each shift, supervise staff, and support patient care plans. Great fit if you’re an RN with at least 12 months of nursing experience (including 3 months dialysis), want leadership duties, and like a smaller, specialty-care setting. Part-time staff get 401(k) with match and PTO.

Employer: CalvertHealth

Location: Prince Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide and adjust respiratory therapy for patients across the hospital. Ideal if you’ve completed an accredited respiratory therapy program and hold a Maryland Respiratory Care Practitioner license (RRT preferred); new grads with 0–6 months’ experience are welcome.

Employer: CalvertHealth

Location: Prince Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping patients with admissions, registration, and discharge while protecting both patient and hospital interests. Good match if you have a high school diploma/GED, at least 6 months of customer service experience (healthcare preferred), and feel confident with computers and insurance basics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.