🛒 Prince Frederick Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Prince Frederick has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, with steady hours and clear pay. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like working with people.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Prince Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules between 9:30am–6pm, weekends until 5pm)

(flexible schedules between 9:30am–6pm, weekends until 5pm) Pay: $18.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Work mostly on your own, moving between properties, helping customers choose storage units and supplies. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, sick time, life insurance, mileage reimbursement, and performance bonuses if you average 20+ hours.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes / Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse

Location: Prince Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$17.47/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic retail role helping families find shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like fashion, talking with customers, and want flexible hours with a national brand.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

Location: Prince Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour with scheduled raises

with scheduled raises Why it’s worth a look: Early-bird shift that frees up your afternoons. You’ll greet members, answer questions, sell drinks/merch, and help keep the gym clean. Comes with PTO, 401k with up to 4% match, health/dental/vision options, company-paid life insurance & short-term disability, and a free Black Card gym membership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or other shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.