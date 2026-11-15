(L-R) James Gunn and Chris Pratt speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California - Source: Getty © Getty Images

(L-R) James Gunn and Chris Pratt speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California - Source: Getty

Chris Pratt said he would love to make a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film with James Gunn. The actor spoke after Gunn and Peter Safran left their posts as co-heads of DC Studios this week. Pratt made the comments in an interview with MovieZine while promoting his Apple TV film Way of the Warrior Kid. He said:

"All I'll say is, I love James. He directed all three, and that's pretty rare in those types of trilogies to have the same director through all three. So, if he wanted to come back and bring it back, man, I would just love that."

Gunn directed all three Guardians films, and Pratt played Star-Lord in each one of them. Neither Marvel nor Gunn has announced plans for a fourth film, according to The Playlist.

What Chris Pratt said about a fourth Guardians film

Asked about Guardians 4, Chris Pratt told MovieZine:

"That would be awesome. I love working with James. He's the man."

He added that he had not spoken with Gunn since the news came out, according to the interview. Pratt also noted:

"Anytime something like this comes up and you say it, it could always become a headline."

The Playlist reported that Chris Pratt did not suggest any project was in development and only repeated his interest.

Why Gunn left DC Studios

Deadline reported that Gunn and Safran are out as co-CEOs and chairmen of DC Studios after four years. Gunn and Safran had led DC Studios since 2022, when Warner Bros. Discovery formed the studio.

Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel executive, has been named president and chief creative officer of DC Studios under Skydance. The Playlist said Latcham takes over on December 1, and Deadline said Gunn and Safran will keep producing DC projects. Gunn and Safran were presumed safe during the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz still chose to bring in Latcham to lead the studio.

Gunn remains attached to direct Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to his 2025 Superman film.

Gunn's history with the Guardians franchise

Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, Vol. 2 in 2017, and Vol. 3 in 2023 for Marvel Studios. He also directed the 2022 Holiday Special before leaving Marvel to run DC Studios with Safran.

Chris Pratt played Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, alongside Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper. Pom Klementieff joined the cast in the second installment of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Playlist said Gunn turned an obscure Marvel property into a billion-dollar franchise through the three films.

Where Vol. 3 left the story

Vol. 3 was meant to close the series, and Gunn and Safran were named DC Studios heads before release. The film ended with Gamora gone, Quill back on Earth with his grandfather, and Rocket leading a new younger team. Its closing credits said Star-Lord would return, and The Playlist reports Pratt maintains his Marvel future is unfinished.

In a separate ComicBook interview, Chris Pratt said he checked DC material for a role while Gunn ran the studio. Pratt said the two had "a few conversations about that," but nothing concrete came out of them.

Marvel is bringing Richard Rider's Nova to the MCU, which could involve Star-Lord. The same analysis said Star-Lord and Nova are friends in Marvel Comics, but Gunn did not use Nova.

Gunn's remaining DC commitments will determine how much time he has for any other projects.