A scene from Sherlock & Daughter (Image via YouTube/@hbomaxuk) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1pHjjBlj3I

A scene from Sherlock & Daughter (Image via YouTube/@hbomaxuk)

Sherlock & Daughter premiered on The CW in 2025. However, in early November, the show got a new lease on life when it became available to stream on HBO Max. The series follows the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, played by David Thewlis, and Amelia Rojas, played by Blu Hunt, a young American woman who believes Holmes is her father. Across the season, the duo investigates the murder of Amelia's mother while uncovering a plot against the British state.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Sherlock & Daughter season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

To answer the central question directly: yes, Holmes and Amelia save England from ruin. In the finale, the pair stop a conspiracy to murder Prime Minister Lord Salisbury at a debutante ball held at the American Embassy. By disarming the assassin and exposing the ringleaders, they prevent a war between the British Empire and the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Beyond stopping the attack, the episode delivers key personal news. Holmes admits that Amelia is indeed his biological daughter, noting he failed to spot her mother's morning sickness years earlier. He invites Amelia to stay in London to help him solve cases, establishing a new partnership for future episodes.

How do Holmes and Amelia unravel the Red Thread Conspiracy?

The finale opens with Holmes acknowledging his relationship to Amelia, ending weeks of doubt. However, the two quickly turn their focus to the Red Thread group. The syndicate aims to shoot Prime Minister Lord Salisbury, rely on corrupt Chief Inspector Whitlock to let the killer escape, and frame Austro-Hungary for the crime to provoke a war. When Whitlock threatens Amelia, Holmes punches him.

During the ball, an assassin named Herbert shoots at Lord Salisbury. Holmes acts quickly, disarming and killing Herbert before the politician is harmed. Holmes and Amelia discover that Lady Violet and Dan Moriarty lead the plot. Lady Violet killed Amelia's mother to steal her weapon designs, planning to sell them to foreign enemies. Meanwhile, Dan Moriarty engineered the crisis to profit from weapons manufacturing and fund a revolution in British colonies.

When Amelia confronts Lady Violet, the villain boasts about her schemes. While Lady Violet is distracted by her speech, Amelia ties Violet's scarf to a carriage wheel. Startled horses bolt after a gunshot, dragging Lady Violet and breaking her neck. This gives Amelia revenge for her mother's death.

The escape of Moriarty

Though Lady Violet dies, Dan Moriarty remains an active threat at the end of Sherlock & Daughter season 1. Dan is the son of Professor James Moriarty, Holmes's nemesis. Amelia corners Dan in a narrow passage and locks him inside with a burning lantern. While Amelia believes he is dead, the final camera shot reveals a hole broken through the wall from the inside, showing Dan escaped.

To avoid public panic, Holmes makes a deal with diplomat Anderson, who gained $10 million from the financial crisis. Holmes keeps quiet about Anderson's actions, while Anderson agrees to keep Amelia's parentage secret. Dr. Watson publishes a news report on the plot but leaves Amelia out of it. Only Holmes, Watson and Mrs. Hudson know her true identity. Holmes permits Amelia to live at 221B Baker Street, provided she poses as his maid. This sets up their future together as detectives in possible new seasons.

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