Who was the Oregon woman who disappeared near Mount Hood? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours' Murder at Mount Hood (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Who was the Oregon woman who disappeared near Mount Hood? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours' Murder at Mount Hood (representative image) - Source: Getty

Susan “Phoenix” Lane-Fournier was a 61-year-old shopkeeper from Brightwood, Oregon, who was found murdered after disappearing near Mount Hood in November 2024. She was reported missing on November 22, along with her two dogs, after failing to show up for work. Her estranged husband, Michel Fournier, was later arrested and convicted of her murder. According to KOIN, the couple had been married for 12 years before Susan filed for divorce shortly before her disappearance. She was found dead near their home, and her case was revisited in CBS's 48 Hours episode, Murder at Mount Hood.

48 Hours: Who was Susan “Phoenix” Lane-Fournier?

Susan was a familiar face in her Mount Hood community. She worked as a shopkeeper and was known to the people living and working around Brightwood. Her absence from work on November 22, 2024, immediately worried her colleagues.

According to KOIN, her Ford F-250 truck was found in the Mount Hood National Forest the following day. However, Susan and her two dogs were missing. Her friends initially joined the search, but some of them believed there was more to her disappearance than a possible hiking accident.

Susan and Michel Fournier's relationship before her disappearance

Susan and Michel had been married for 12 years. However, their relationship had reportedly become difficult before she went missing. Susan had become afraid of her husband and filed for divorce in November 2024.

According to the prosecution, the separation and the possibility of losing their shared property became important factors in the case. The couple's marriage and its breakdown were later discussed during Michel's murder trial.

Why did Susan's friends suspect foul play?

Susan's disappearance initially prompted a search operation in the Mount Hood National Forest. However, her friends were not convinced that she had gone hiking with her dogs.

According to CBS Mornings, her friend Kristen Prudence questioned the missing-hiker theory. She said:

"I never thought she was a missing hiker."

Susan's friends also said that she would not have left her dogs behind. Meanwhile, investigators were conducting a separate criminal investigation without publicly revealing all their suspicions.

Her body was eventually found near Welches, Oregon, approximately four miles from her abandoned truck. Her two dogs were also found dead.

Michel Fournier was convicted of Susan's murder

The investigation eventually focused on Michel. Forensic testing found Susan's DNA inside his Volkswagen, while ammunition consistent with a .22-caliber rifle was also discovered.

Prosecutors alleged that Michel covered Susan's body with a tarp and concealed it within 400 yards of their home. They also accused him of strangling her two dogs and disposing of their bodies.

After an eight-day trial, Michel was found guilty of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in March 2026. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

As per KOIN, the episode aired on Saturday, November 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and through CBS News' online platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates.