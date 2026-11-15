A still from the trailer of Avengers Endgame: Encore (Image via YouTube/@Marvel Entertainment) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2NAh3CIdig

A still from the trailer of Avengers Endgame: Encore (Image via YouTube/@Marvel Entertainment)

Avengers: Endgame Encore is the extended version of the 2019 blockbuster, now streaming.It premiered on Disney+ on Friday, November 13, 2026, about a month before Avengers: Doomsday reaches theaters on December 18. In the US, Disney+ is the only place to watch it for now.

Box office reports show it started with $26 million in the US and $86 million worldwide. It helped Endgame surpass Avatar with $2.925 billion. This guide explains where to watch the film, how much Disney+ costs in US dollars, and what the event offers.

Where to watch Avengers: Endgame Encore?

Avengers: Endgame Encore is available in the US exclusively on Disney+, which premiered it on November 13, 2026. You can open it from the Disney+ streaming page, or find it inside the "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" collection, as listed on the service. It is an on-demand film, so you can press play whenever you like, on any day you choose.

Checking the Disney+ app for the exact release hour will be appropriate for the audience according to their region. A launch report says the film became the number one movie on Disney+ in the US after only one day. It also tops many Disney+ charts abroad.

Disney+ plans and prices

Disney raised US prices on September 23, 2026, according to KOLD News and TheWrap. The ad-supported Disney+ plan costs $12.49 per month, and Disney+ Premium without ads costs $21.49 per month. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads stays at $12.99, while the ad-free bundle costs $21.99 monthly. These prices apply to US subscribers, not to other countries or regions.

If you want to save money, consider the yearly plan. IBTimes reports that the annual Premium price rose from $189.99 to $214.99. Bundles with ESPN are also available. TheWrap says the ad-supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Select bundle costs $21.99 monthly, while the ad-free version costs $32.99 monthly.

Event details, cast and production

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to theaters earlier this fall for a limited run, with new scenes added to prepare fans for Doomsday. According to a report on the release, Disney rebranded premium theater screens as Infinity Vision screenings, because Imax screens are not available. This helps Disney and Marvel to build hype before Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18.

Fans also ask about the cast and story. A report on the launch says Avengers: Endgame Encore adds scenes for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, with Bruce Banner's fate shown. Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston return as Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter and Loki in Doomsday, and one new scene shows Loki visiting the happy couple, Steve and Peggy.

Marvel Studios made the 2019 film, and Anthony and Joe Russo are directing Doomsday, as per the launch report. Kevin Feige revealed details of Infinity Vision at CinemaCon earlier this year. Marvel's year has also included Wonder Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Daredevil: Born Again season 3 and VisionQuest, asPhase 6 builds up toward Doomsday.

In short, Avengers: Endgame Encore is easy to find, because Disney+ carries it in the US. According to FlixPatrol, it also leads the Disney+ charts in many European countries, including Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Pick a suitable plan from the prices listed above, press play, and enjoy all the extra scenes before Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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