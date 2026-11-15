A large banner promoting Grand Theft Auto VI on November 7, 2026 in Hong Kong. Rockstar Games is set to release the long delayed and highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTAVI) on November 19. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/Nexpher Images via Getty Images) © Getty Images

A large banner promoting Grand Theft Auto VI on November 7, 2026 in Hong Kong. Rockstar Games is set to release the long delayed and highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTAVI) on November 19. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/Nexpher Images via Getty Images)

The race for this year's biggest video game awards is about to take shape, with The Game Awards 2026 preparing to announce its nominees on November 17. The announcement is particularly interesting for fans of GTA 6, as Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title is set to arrive just two days after the nominations are revealed. Despite its late release date, the game remains eligible for the main award categories, including Game of the Year. Host and executive producer Geoff Keighley confirmed the announcement date on Friday, with a special livestream planned across YouTube and Twitch.

The nomination reveal will give players their first look at the games, studios, and creative talent competing for this year's honors. It will also set up the December ceremony, which is expected to feature award presentations alongside new game announcements and musical performances. With GTA 6 arriving so close to the event, its eligibility is likely to be one of the biggest talking points when the nominees are announced. We further break down details regarding the nomination announcement.

When to watch the nominee announcement and how GTA 6 qualifies

According to Polygon, The Game Awards 2026 Nomination Special will begin on November 17, at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. The livestream will be available on the event's official YouTube and Twitch channels, with Keighley announcing the nominees across the different categories, including Game of the Year. Fans will also be able to begin voting for the fan-based categories once the announcement concludes. Variety reported that the nominees are selected by a global jury made up of media publications and creator outlets from around the world. The full list will also be available on The Game Awards' official website, where players can explore the contenders and cast their votes.

One of the biggest questions ahead of the announcement is how much recognition GTA 6 will receive. The game is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, meaning it will arrive only two days after the nominee reveal. However, the release date does not prevent it from competing for the main awards. As Polygon explained, The Game Awards' eligibility rules allow games that become commercially available by November 20, 2026, at 9 pm PT, to be considered for this year's main categories. Rockstar's upcoming title falls within that window. The rules for the Players' Voice category are slightly different, allowing games released by November 30 to qualify.

The timing has also raised questions about how the game will feature in the December ceremony. In an interview with Variety, published on November 13, Keighley discussed the possibility of the title having a major presence while also making room for other releases. He said:

“Every year is different at the show. You remember last year, ‘Clair Obscur’ did very well, won a ton of awards, and sort of took over the show in its own way as an independent game. And as an producer, you try and create a show that’s balanced, but you also are cognizant of, look, GTA is going to be a massive cultural moment for gaming, but also for all of entertainment. And how do you celebrate that? We obviously don’t know until next week exactly what the nominations are and how many times they’ll be nominated. But yes, our hope is certainly that ‘GTA’ will be represented in the show. But also, it’s really important that we represent tons of other games in the show. There are many categories where ‘GTA’ is not even eligible, like the independent games, other spaces. So I’m sure ‘GTA’ will factor into the show, it has to and what Rockstar has put together is incredible and something to celebrate. But there’s a ton of other things to too, and certainly, on the announcement side, half our show really is these kind of announcements and future-looking things that are not ‘GTA 6.'”

Keighley's comments suggest that the show will look to balance the attention around Rockstar's release with recognition for other games. The Variety interview also highlighted that the final nominations will determine how much space the title receives during the ceremony.

The main event is scheduled for December 10 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. According to Polygon, the broadcast will begin at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET, including a 30-minute pre-show. Viewers will be able to watch across several platforms, with Disney+, Roblox, and Live TV on PS5 joining the list of streaming partners this year. YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook, and Instagram Live will also carry the show.

Variety reported that Keighley sees the additional streaming partners as a way to bring the ceremony to more viewers rather than move it behind an exclusive platform. Discussing the show's distribution plans, he told the publication:

“The goal with The Game Awards has always been to bring the power of gaming to as many places as possible. When we started the show in 2014, we started with what I call sort of a no-friction distribution policy, which is basically you bring the show to gamers on all the screens where they watch content. And back in the day, that was Twitch, YouTube and Steam. And in the past 13 years, there have been so many more entrants and platforms and ways to consume content. So we’re really, really excited this year that we have a number of big new partners.”

PushSquare has also pointed to several other possible Game of the Year contenders, including Resident Evil Requiem, 007 First Light, and Big Walk. Control Resonant and Phantom Blade Zero are among the other titles that could enter the conversation, although the final selection will only become clear once the jury's choices are revealed.

More updates to follow.