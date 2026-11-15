Portrait of country band Oak Ridge Boys at the Star Plaza Theater, Merrillville, Indiana, December 31, 1995 — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Portrait of country band Oak Ridge Boys at the Star Plaza Theater, Merrillville, Indiana, December 31, 1995 — source: Getty Images

The Oak Ridge Boys had to do something painful on Saturday, November 14. The legendary country music quartet announced the death of its longtime member and bass vocalist, Richard Sterban, on its social media accounts.

The 83-year-old died in Tennessee from complications of bronchitis and pneumonia following a long battle with cancer.

Following Sterban’s death, the famous quartet is down to three members: Duane Allen, the lead vocalist; William Lee Golden, the baritone; and Ben James, the tenor.

Joe Bonsall was the group’s longtime tenor vocalist, holding the position for more than five decades before dying in 2024 at the age of 76 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), per The Washington Post.

Ben James was initially selected to fill in for Bonsall when the latter could no longer tour in 2024. Following Bonsall’s death, James continued as the group’s tenor vocalist. Meanwhile, Aaron Lee McCune has been filling in as the bass vocalist during the Oak Ridge Boys’ ongoing American Made Farewell Tour.

More details about members of The Oak Ridge Boys band

Duane Allen has been with the Oak Ridge Boys for six decades, making him the group’s longest-serving member. Born in Taylortown, Texas, Allen developed a love for music at a young age.

According to the band’s website, Allen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in music before receiving vocal training from Richard Webb and William Abbott, both Metropolitan Opera performers. He was also a member of the Prophets Quartet before joining the Oak Ridge Boys.

Allen is the lead voice behind some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “American Made,” “You’re the One” and “Y’all Come Back Saloon.”

Born in Brewton, Alabama, William Lee Golden is another of the Oak Ridge Boys’ longest-serving members, per the band's website. He is widely recognised for his exceptionally long hair and beard, which have become defining features of his appearance.

His mother and sister taught him to play the guitar and sing harmony when he was just six years old. By the age of seven, he was already performing regularly on his grandfather’s weekly radio programme. After joining the Oak Ridge Boys, which initially performed exclusively Southern Gospel music, Golden played an instrumental role in the group’s successful transition into country music.

Born in Hickory, North Carolina, Ben James was a lifelong admirer of the Oak Ridge Boys. He grew up singing gospel harmonies in church, where his father was a preacher.

According to the band’s website, James performed at an elementary school talent show and later sang with a country band during his high school and college years. Although he initially pursued a career outside music, he eventually followed his passion for singing and moved to Nashville.

On the band’s website, James recalled that he still couldn’t get over the moment Joe Bonsall handed him a microphone during a 2022 performance and told him, “You’ve got the next verse.”

The Oak Ridge Boys recently returned to the studio to release their latest album, Buried Treasures. Per their website, the project saw the quartet work with longtime producer Dave Cobb.

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