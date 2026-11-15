WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attends a meeting with U.S. travel executives in the Oval Office of the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with executives from travel companies including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts, Carnival, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, Venetian, and Raffles & Fairmont - Source: Getty © Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attends a meeting with U.S. travel executives in the Oval Office of the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with executives from travel companies including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts, Carnival, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, Venetian, and Raffles & Fairmont - Source: Getty

On November 14, 2026, Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Sean Duffy after the transportation secretary used a White House briefing on the previous day's nationwide flight ground stop to push for $50 billion in new taxpayer money for air traffic control work. The stoppage started on the afternoon of November 13 when centers began seeing unstable radar and radio links.

Switches and routers in the old system simply overloaded with data, Sean Duffy said at the White House press briefing on November 13. Officials ended the halt around 8:15 pm ET after more than four hours. It was the longest nationwide grounding since the September 11 attacks. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, and roughly 3,500 planes were already in the air when the order hit.

As reported by The Hill, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X that the joint briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was "unreal bulls***" and "literally like a shakedown for more money." She pointed out that Americans already hand over large tax sums each year and that Washington has spent heavily on foreign conflicts for decades while domestic systems stayed old.

According to Reuters, Sean Duffy and the White House had asked Congress earlier that day for $30.1 billion for aviation upgrades. After the outage, he raised the number to $50 billion at the evening event. He told reporters:

"I want $50 billion. Let’s finish this job: new hardware, new software, new telecommunication"

He described the setup as outdated gear that could not handle the volume. As per The Daily Beast, Greene later labeled the whole appearance on X:

"This was the press conference we needed last night, God bless him. Not that blackmail money shakedown full of nonsense we got demanding $50 billion more tax dollars to be safe to fly."

In a separate post, she wrote:

"We, as Americans, pay $5.7 trillion a year in taxes, they have plenty of money to update all of our infrastructure all over the country if they actually gave a damn."

She also cited roughly $15 trillion spent on foreign wars over 25 years and a national debt past $40 trillion, saying the request looked like using the crisis to press for cash before the December 11 funding deadline. Mullin said there was zero evidence of a cyberattack, though the investigation was still open.

Sean Duffy's call for air traffic control modernization

As Reuters reported, the $50 billion ask sits on top of $12.5 billion Congress already approved in 2025 for early upgrades, including some copper-wire replacements and new voice switches. Sean Duffy has said the rest of the job means swapping out 1980s-era hardware, software, and telecom gear across the centers and towers so the system is not patched forever. At the briefing, he told lawmakers to:

"Give President Trump — give Duffy the money. Let them finish this job so we don’t have to do a press conference at 8:30 at night ever again."

According to the BBC, more details later showed the outage was traced to routine work by contractor L3Harris at a remote site, where crews were switching a line from copper to fiber. A router then flooded the rest of the network with repeated connection attempts, knocking multiple air-route centers into intermittent problems.

Sean Duffy held a follow-up session the next day with FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford to discuss recovery and reiterate that a full overhaul is needed, not temporary fixes. Airlines have backed broader modernization money in earlier rounds. The practical question now is how quickly the remaining upgrades can move while normal schedules return after the rare full stop.