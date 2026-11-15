NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 6: A Skydance billboard outside of Paramount Global headquarters in Times Square, on October 6, 2026 in New York, New York. Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed Tuesday. The new company is called Skydance and trades under the ticker "SKYD." (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) © Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 6: A Skydance billboard outside of Paramount Global headquarters in Times Square, on October 6, 2026 in New York, New York. Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closed Tuesday. The new company is called Skydance and trades under the ticker "SKYD." (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

The $110 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery is facing another legal challenge, with a group of consumers filing a revised antitrust lawsuit against Skydance in California federal court. The complaint questions whether the combined company will continue to offer viewers enough choice, particularly as it prepares to bring Paramount+ and HBO Max closer together. The plaintiffs argue that having both streaming services under the same ownership could affect subscription prices and reduce competition between their programming libraries.

The renewed challenge comes after the merger closed in October, following separate legal settlements with a group of 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America. The consumers are now asking the court to reverse the deal or order the sale of certain assets, including HBO Max, CNN, and Warner Bros.' studio operations. Their latest filing also points to planned job cuts and cost reductions as signs of how the merger could affect the company's creative output. We further break down the refiled lawsuit by consumers.

Why consumers are challenging the combined company's plans

One of the main concerns raised in the lawsuit is the planned bundle by Skydance of Paramount+ and HBO Max, which is expected to arrive in early 2027. The services are also expected to move onto the same backend infrastructure within the first year after the merger closes. Executives have previously indicated that they eventually want to bring both platforms together into a single streaming service.

TheWrap reported that the consumers believe this plan could take away an important choice that subscribers previously had. Before the merger, viewers unhappy with the price or programming on either platform could switch to the other, which operated as an independent competitor. The complaint argues that this is no longer the case because both services now answer to the same owner.

Explaining how the change could affect subscribers, the complaint states, as quoted by TheWrap:

“Before the acquisition, a consumer dissatisfied with the price or programming of Paramount+ could direct that consumer’s subscription payment to HBO Max, an independently owned competitor, and vice versa. That choice between independent sellers has been eliminated. The two services may retain distinct names and interfaces, but both now answer to one owner and its combined financial interests. The announced bundle is a concrete step toward implementing that change in competitive incentives.”

The Hollywood Reporter also noted that the plaintiffs believe the deal gives the company less reason to keep the two services competitive with each other. The complaint argues that viewers may still be able to choose between two separate brands, but they will no longer be choosing between independent companies. It also warns that the merger could affect competition in national television news and first-run theatrical releases, as the combined company gains control over programming and distribution decisions previously made separately.

The lawsuit also points to the company's plan to achieve at least $6 billion in annual cost savings over the next three years. According to TheWrap, the proposed reductions will involve areas such as real estate, labor, technology, marketing, and procurement. Executives David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz have said that around 30% of the savings will be achieved in the first year, with 70% expected within two years.

The consumers argue that these plans could affect the number and variety of films and shows available to viewers. The complaint refers to layoffs at Skydance Games and the departure of DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran as examples of changes taking place across the company. It also argues that combining creative teams and their budgets could reduce the number of projects that get developed or completed.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the plaintiffs believe the company will not maintain separate strategies for their programs following the merger. The company has already undertaken several cost-cutting measures, with more to follow, as they look to manage the $80 billion debt. TheWrap also states that the complaint has raised concerns about how the company will try to recover this debt. They believe the company could focus on increasing the subscription costs to boost revenues, while reducing investment in independently produced programming. The consumers further claimed that they have already suffered economic harm through higher Paramount+ subscription charges introduced after the acquisition.

The legal challenge is seeking more than a change to the company's streaming plans. The plaintiffs want the court to unwind the $110 billion merger or order a divestiture of assets, including HBO Max, CNN, and Warner Bros.' studio operations. They are also asking for an order that would keep Paramount+ and HBO Max separate, along with unspecified damages and coverage of their legal costs. The group has requested a jury trial.

The latest filing follows an earlier dismissal of the consumer challenge. TheWrap reported that the original lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in August, while The Hollywood Reporter noted that the case had already been dismissed twice and that the latest filing may be the plaintiffs' final opportunity to amend their complaint. The merger later closed in October after the company reached separate settlements with the state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America.

Meanwhile, executives have continued to outline how they plan to combine the businesses. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Ellison and Kreiz expect the company to spend more than $30 billion on content each year even as they pursue the planned savings. They wrote:

“With the reach of our combined platforms across streaming, broadcast and cable, each title can work harder for us, and as one company we can make smarter choices about how we distribute and monetize our slate.”

However, the plaintiffs' latest challenge questions whether those changes will come at the expense of competition and consumer choice. TheWrap said a Skydance spokesperson did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

More updates to follow.