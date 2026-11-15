US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks as US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin listens on at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks as US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin listens on at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

A video of a man identified as a commercial pilot has gone viral following the recent nationwide ground stop for all flights.

On Friday, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy tweeted that the FAA issued the temporary aviation shutdown. The Trump cabinet member stated in his X post that the ground stop was issued after a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

According to a White House YouTube broadcast, Sean Duffy addressed the disruption at a news conference on Friday and blamed the outdated copper lines. During the press conference, the Republican leader also called for $50 billion in funding to modernize the ATC system and aviation infrastructure.

However, the secretary of transportation’s previous assertion about a communication disruption was disputed by Mike McHugh, identified by The Daily Beast as an airline pilot. In a viral video, reposted by @offtheraiIs on X, McHugh, aka @Mike4flight on Instagram, shared in the clip:

“...I just flew in from Cancún, Mexico, and everything worked just fine all the way into Phoenix. [The] Mazatlán approach worked fine, [the] Houston center worked fine, [the] Albuquerque center worked fine, [the] LA center worked fine.”

McHugh, who seemingly made his Instagram handle private recently, further described the situation as a “farce,” as he continued:

“Whatever’s going on, I think it’s designed to create fear and disruption and chaos, because that’s how the government gets control of things and controls people. So, from my professional opinion, what I just saw, this whole thing is a big farce.”

McHugh concluded the clip:

“I don’t know what’s going on, but all the communications are working just fine in the air. So, let’s be careful, trust the Lord, trust each other.”

The video was reshared by far-right personality and former Infowars host Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776), who tweeted:

“Curious messaging coming from airline workers and pilots tonight…”

Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also quoted the X post to slam Sean Duffy over the $50 billion demand, as she wrote:

“This was the press conference we needed last night, God bless him. Not that blackmail money shakedown full of nonsense we got demanding $50 billion more tax dollars to be safe to fly.”

The transportation secretary had raised the $50 billion demand, citing the recent aviation outage during the Friday news conference.

Sean Duffy seeks $50 billion for aviation upgrades, claims the US will not have outages with a “new state-of-the-art system”

On Friday, the transportation secretary, along with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, addressed the FAA-issued ground stop, according to a news conference livestreamed on the White House YouTube channel. While sharing the details around the outage, Duffy called for modernizing the ATC systems, noting:

“If you look at the past administrations going back 25 years, uh $15 billion has been given to the FAA to fix this air traffic control system. And guess what? Barely anything was done.”

He mentioned receiving a down payment through Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and demanded that Congress release the remaining funds. Duffy further highlighted the need for modernizing the ATC system and said:

“...With a brand new state-of-the-art system, you won't have these outages.”

According to the White House broadcast, Duffy further voiced his $50 billion funding demand, saying:

“This [the aviation outages] is a continual problem that we have. And it should be fixed. And so what we want to do I've asked, the president's asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion.”

Duffy further accused the congressmen of wasting “a lot of money” and added:

“What's more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works? And so the president has said, you know what? Let's finish this job. New hardware, new software, new telecommunication.”

Duffy detailed various issues, including the apparent 100-year-old ATC towers with leaky roofs, non-functional air conditioning, and no elevators. The secretary of transportation reiterated his appeal multiple times during the news conference on Friday, according to the White House broadcast.