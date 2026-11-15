Tulsa King (Image via Instagram/@tulsaking) © https://www.instagram.com/p/Dac8t67D_aQ/?img_index=3

Tulsa King (Image via Instagram/@tulsaking)

Dwight Manfredi’s empire is at stake as the governor of Oklahoma keeps rattling the cage. She targeted the Montague Distillery, Bodhi’s marijuana dispensary and revoked the liquor license, which indirectly shut down his Bred2Buck Saloon. Amid these issues, the General was attacked, and he was caught up in figuring out who wanted him dead.

Amanda even has her eye on Margaret’s Fennario Ranch, which Dwight took over after her tragic plane crash. As he struggled in Tulsa King season 4 to keep the cash flowing, Bodhi and the newly introduced character Leonardo Timpone almost made millions by auctioning counterfeit wine under the Château Luneval label. But Tyson turned the tables, and the crew lost the opportunity to break a deal worth celebrating, as every operation was halted.

The expected financial success became a new expense for Dwight. But Goodie’s discovery at Fennario Ranch - a million-dollar fossil could be the breakthrough the General needed amid multiple setbacks.

The ranch is worth keeping not only because of Margaret’s legacy but also because the property holds millions underneath. However, Amanda wants to hand it over to Bradley Van Heusen for his AI data farm project, creating yet another legal challenge for the General in Tulsa King season 4.

The fossil found at Fennario Ranch is worth a million in Tulsa King season 4

While digging up Dwight’s hidden killings buried beneath Fennario Ranch, Goodie and Vince stumble upon something unexpected: the remains of a rare Acrocanthosaurus. The dino skull looked like a rare find. To determine its worth, a paleontologist arrived. Their decision to call an expert proved worthwhile. Goodie was convinced the dino skull would get them a fortune. The doctor also said it was worth almost $1 million, and added that it was one of the best Acrocanthosaurus ever found in Oklahoma.

Alongside the skull, the crew also wanted to find the remaining parts of the prehistoric animal, which could make the discovery even more profitable. However, Mitch wanted to confirm the fossil was real first and advised against rushing into anything.

Dwight has not been informed yet. The possibility of finding more of the dinosaur's remains could also mean an even bigger payday. For a group struggling to keep its business running, a million-dollar discovery is certainly welcome news.

This gave the crew the upper hand. Dwight hasn’t made any effort so far to save the ranch. He just asked Goodie to clear the land before the state officials take over and start digging. With a fossil search, Mitch saw it as a possible way to save the ranch and wanted to explore that opportunity before bringing Dwight into the picture.

The land could be valuable because the rare fossil made it an important research site. Turning it into an AI data farm might not be the best use of the property. This discovery could be a major win for Dwight, not just financially but also a win over Amanda.

The future for the Fennario Ranch remains to be seen. It also hints at a new door opening for Dwight to make money despite the governor’s hold on his other business.