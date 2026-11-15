DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on stage on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on September 09, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump will headline the Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention as he aims to highlight his administration’s achievements and rally support for GOP candidates just two months before the upcoming elections being held on November 3 - Source: Getty

On November 14, 2026, President Donald Trump posted more than 40 images of Washington's East Potomac Park and Golf Links on Truth Social, the spot he keeps calling Trash Island. CNN's Kaitlan Collins noted on Threads that Trump had yet to publicly comment or post about the airspace disruption. As HuffPost reported, he posted 44 photos in all, some of them the same ones twice, showing floodwater, broken fences, and piles of debris. The posts came a full day after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, and Donald Trump still had not said a word about the grounded flights.

As the outlet reported, the president attached a long note that ran past 300 words. He wrote:

"Trash Island is currently the Worst Golf Course anywhere in the World, but the Department of the Interior is going to make it into the Best Golf Course anywhere in the World."

He went on:

"Unfortunately, Judge Ana Reyes doesn’t want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous — The Fairways are far too close together. When you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you don't hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, 'FORE!'"

President Donald Trump closed by saying the place "will evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing." The posts came while a court fight over the course was still moving.

As reported by the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday that stopped the planned Sunday shutdown for two weeks. The administration had wanted to close the public course for about 15 months so crews could rebuild it.

According to Reuters, the judge said the safety reasons the government gave looked pretextual and that the move likely broke federal environmental rules. Preservation groups and local golfers sued in February 2026 to block the planned closure and renovation. Months later, in early October, crews cut down hundreds of trees, after which Judge Reyes temporarily limited further cutting.

Donald Trump lays out his vision for a championship course at East Potomac

As reported by Fox News, Donald Trump has called the project a historic renovation that would turn the old public links into a championship layout designed by Tom Fazio. He has said the finished course could host the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup.

According to the same outlet, he also promised that Washington, D.C. residents would get rates cut in half once the course reopens. The plan would swap the current three courses and 36 holes for one 18-hole track that runs across the whole peninsula. This was not the first time Donald Trump flooded his feed with pictures of the place.

As per Just the News, back in mid-October he posted a batch of photos after a hearing and wrote:

"Here are pictures of Trash Island for the Judge to study. This is just a small area, and better than some!"

He also pointed to what he described as a collapsing seawall. According to CNN, the National Park Service had already taken down more than 400 trees in early October, an action the judge later limited after finding the administration gave almost no notice. The park sits on federal land about two miles south of the White House and has been open for public golf for more than a century.

As reported by NBC News, Judge Reyes's Saturday order keeps the park and its paths open during regular hours while the case continues, though it does not force the government to keep running golf operations. The ruling came only hours before the administration had planned to lock the gates.

According to the Associated Press, Justice Department lawyers have said some repairs can still go forward under earlier court orders when there is a real safety issue. Donald Trump's Saturday posts stayed entirely on the golf course and never mentioned the flight cancellations that had grounded thousands of planes the day before.