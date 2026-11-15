LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Actresses Kelly Bishop, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) © Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Actresses Kelly Bishop, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham arrive at the premiere of Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

The cast of Gilmore Girls has offered an interesting look at what went into creating the show's famously rapid conversations. In the documentary Drink Coffee, Talk Fast, the actors have shared the challenges of the show's fast-paced dialogue and the difficulty of delivering Amy Sherman-Palladino's script.

In a preview shared by USA Today, cast members discussed how they managed the show's unusually lengthy scripts. According to the actors, episodes regularly came with scripts stretching about 80 to 85 pages, far longer than the typical 40 to 50 pages for television episodes. With only 42 minutes available on-screen, there was no time to waste.

Long scripts left little room for improvisation

One of the most unexpected facts presented in the documentary was the number of pages the cast was provided with for each episode. As the performers mentioned, the scripts consisted of 80-85 pages, while a regular television show required much less dialogue. Jared Padalecki recalls,

"We got 85 pages that we got to get into 42 minutes. Like, chop chop!"

Jared Padalecki, who acted as Dean Forester, noted that the shooting schedule was such that the actors were supposed to say a lot of dialogue in just 42 minutes of the television show. The amount of work also implied that the performers were supposed to stay true to the original writing. Chad Michael Murray, who played Tristan Dugray, said that he was instructed to speak faster than expected and not to wait for some parts of the script to be cut out.

"I don't want to cut any pages out of this show."

Coffee became part of the filming experience

Abdoo also shared one more amusing memory about the coffee drinks that were offered to the participants of the show during the filming process. She said that the refreshments helped keep the actors active during their work.

"We used to have delicious coffee drinks on set. We all talked even faster, and I thought, 'OK, they're not just trying to treat us. We're really all jazzed up now.'"

Drink Coffee, Talk Fast was created by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna. This documentary contains interviews with several actors from the first cast of Gilmore Girls, such as Kelly Bishop, Sally Struthers, Liz Torres, and Kathleen Wilhoite. This documentary had its premiere screening at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles on November 13, 2026, and is expected to become available online via Apple, Google, and other major digital platforms on November 17, 2026.