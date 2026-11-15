What happened in the stabbing death of Sebastian Landau's mother? (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

What happened in the stabbing death of Sebastian Landau's mother? (representative image) - Source: Getty

Sebastian Landau is a 21-year-old Glendale, California, resident who was arrested following the stabbing death of his mother, Yanina Landau, on November 9. According to the Glendale Police Department, Sebastian was found sitting inside a parked vehicle near the residence where his mother was discovered with multiple stab wounds.

What happened in the stabbing death of Sebastian Landau's mother?

Yanina Landau, 55, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a residence in the 500 block of Justin Avenue in Glendale, California, on November 9.

According to People, Glendale police officers arrived at the property at around 6 p.m. after receiving a report from a caller who had found blood inside their home.

Officers checked the residence and discovered a woman in her 50s with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later identified her as Yanina Landau.

According to the Glendale, California, Police Department's official announcement, officers checking the surrounding area also found a man sitting inside a parked vehicle. He was detained and identified as the victim's son and the sole suspect in the investigation. Detectives also recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the crime.

According to People, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records showed he was being held on $2 million bail. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, November 12.

The Glendale Police Department has not released additional details about the case, describing the investigation as active and ongoing.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4840. No further details about the alleged motive or circumstances leading to Yanina's death have been announced.

Stay tuned for more updates.