The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen - Source: Getty © Getty Images

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Dakota Mortensen - Source: Getty

Taylor Frankie Paul's ex and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, Dakota Mortensen, is suing Hulu and the production companies. He accused them of presenting a false picture of his relationship with Paul.

He claims the show deliberately portrayed him as an abusive partner and an unfaithful boyfriend while leaving out footage that could have challenged that story.

According to court documents received by ABC4 Utah on November 13, 2026, Mortensen has filed a defamation lawsuit against Hulu, Jeff Jenkins Productions, and Ludwig Productions.

He alleges that producers created scenes, staged confrontations, and removed footage to make him look like the main source of abuse in his relationship with Paul.

The lawsuit covers the show's third, fourth, and fifth seasons. This is when the former couple's troubled relationship became the major storyline.

Mortensen claims the episodes presented him as a domestic abuser, a man who reported Paul to Child Protective Services (CPS) in retaliation, and a serial cheater.

The DadTok influencer denies those portrayals, saying they have damaged his reputation and affected his business opportunities.

The legal action comes after months of battle between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives couple, who share a son named Ever.

Their relationship has also led to protective orders, a custody dispute, and the cancellation of Paul's planned season of The Bachelorette.

Both Mortensen and Paul have stepped away from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as the remaining cast continues filming its sixth season.

Mortensen is now seeking damages of more than $300,000, according to TMZ.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Dakota Mortensen says producers created a false abuse narrative

According to US Weekly, Mortensen argues in his lawsuit that producers knowingly presented false information as fact. Moreover, he thinks they used selected footage to convince SLOMW viewers that he was responsible for the abuse in his relationship with Paul.

His complaint states:

“The series across seasons 3, 4 and 5 presented Mortensen to millions of viewers as a domestic abuser, as a man who retaliated against the mother of his child by reporting her to child protective services and as a serial adulterer.”

Mortensen further alleged that "these portrayals were false" and were "invented" by the makers to create storylines.

“Material elements of them were not drawn from anything Mortensen said or did. They were invented by the series producers, assembled from staged events and from the deliberate deletion of footage that contradicted the storyline, and published after the producers had been informed by Mortensen and by others that the allegations were false.”

The complaint also states that producers "fabricated" the facts and “the broadcasts have destroyed his reputation and livelihood in the community where he lives and works.”

“By broadcasting fabricated statements, stage scenes presented as spontaneous fact, and portrayals constructed by deleting the footage that contradicted the known false narrative, defendants placed Mortensen before the public in a false light, as an abuser, a retaliator, and an adulterer; that false light would be highly offensive to a reasonable person,” as quoted by Deadline.

Mortensen claims Taylor Frankie Paul hit him with a pizza box

According to ABC4 Utah, Mortensen alleges that cameras captured Paul striking him with a pizza box while filming the fifth season. He claims he wanted the footage in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. He says he believed it showed physical aggression from Paul's side of the relationship.

However, he alleges that producers left it out of the final edit, as the complaint further states:

“The knowingly false portrayal of Mortensen as the abuser in the relationship continued uninterrupted, while the only footage of physical aggression between the two, aggression by Paul against Mortensen, was intentionally withheld from viewers to promote a false narrative.”

He further disputes the show's portrayal of him as someone who reported Paul to CPS out of revenge. Mortensen maintains that he never made the call, despite the storyline suggesting otherwise.

The lawsuit also challenges claims that he was unfaithful during their relationship. However, Mortensen also claims that he tried to address the allegations before taking the matter to court.

Dakota seeks more than $300,000 in damages

According to TMZ, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star claims the negative image created affected his reputation and cost him several business opportunities. He also claims to have suffered emotional distress and humiliation.

Deadline reported that his complaint refers to a major decline in his social media following and the commercial value he built around his public profile.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages exceeding $300,000, including compensation for the alleged harm to his reputation and livelihood. Mortensen is also asking for a jury trial, according to Deadline.

Stay tuned for more updates.