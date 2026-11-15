Is there a new Dateline episode on November 14? Latest NBC schedule details explored (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Is there a new Dateline episode on November 14? Latest NBC schedule details explored (representative image) - Source: Getty

There will be no new episode of Dateline NBC on Saturday, November 14. The most recent original episode, "Hunted," aired on Friday, November 13. This episode investigates the murder of Laura McNaughton in Clovis, New Mexico, in 2005. As per the TV Listings on On TV Tonight, there will be two previous episodes on Saturday.

What is the latest Dateline episode?

The episode "Hunted" looks into the December 2005 murder of 30-year-old Laura McNaughton, whose body was found in a ditch on a rural road outside Clovis, New Mexico. Investigators first had to determine who the woman was. Once they identified her using a butterfly tattoo, they began looking into her connections, according to TVmaze.

Soon the investigation led them to local dentist James Smith, who was convicted of her murder after pleading guilty in 2006 under Alford. The episode was presented by correspondent Blayne Alexander. This looked back at the evidence that helped the investigators identify who was responsible.

Which Dateline episodes are airing on November 14?

The TV Listings on On TV Tonight show two previously aired Dateline episodes. The Trouble at Dill Creek Farm will be airing at 3 p.m. This episode looks into the murder of Ken Juedes, a pharmacist in Wisconsin who was shot in his farmhouse. The investigation took around 15 years.

Another episode, The Sleepover, will air at 5 p.m. This Dateline NBC episode looks back at the 1986 murder of Sherri Malarik. She was a Navy petty officer who was found shot inside her minivan in Florida. The investigation had gone cold, but new information led the investigators back to the case.

When is the next new Dateline episode?

The latest episode listed on TVmaze is the November 13 episode, "Hunted." The next new episode airs on November 20. However, you should check your local listings for accurate information.