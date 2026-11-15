Security makes terrifying discovery inside passenger's luggage at California airport (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Security makes terrifying discovery inside passenger's luggage at California airport (representative image) - Source: Getty

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered two live snakes concealed inside a passenger's checked luggage at Ontario International Airport in California in October. One of the reptiles was a rattlesnake, raising safety concerns during a routine baggage inspection.

According to the New York Post's November 13 report, TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo initially mistook the contents of a pillowcase for a bundle of rope before realizing something was moving inside. Recalling the discovery, he said,

"When I realized the item in my hand was alive, I told myself, 'I need to escalate this immediately.'"

He promptly alerted Supervisory TSA Officer Suggey Flores, who examined the bag and confirmed live animals inside. Airport police and the passenger's airline were notified as authorities assessed the potential danger. The discovery temporarily halted screening operations in the immediate area while officials coordinated a safe resolution.

TSA officers explain how they handled discovery of two live snakes inside passenger's luggage at California airport

According to the New York Post, Andrade-Carillo initially handled the pillowcase during the inspection, believing it contained rope. Flores subsequently examined it and felt the material tense up and move.

"I have held snakes before, so I wasn't too spooked. I was more impressed, because it's not something you see every day," Flores said, describing his reaction to the discovery.

According to CBS News, TSA footage captured the incident, while X-ray images initially showed what appeared to be a rope inside the luggage. Flores explained that officials could not immediately determine whether the animals were venomous.

"Safety was a concern because we didn't know what kind of snakes they were," he said.

According to WKRC, ONT TSA Manager Francisco "Frank" Calderon emphasized that officers should not handle live snakes because of the associated safety risks. He said the priority was protecting employees and others nearby while coordinating an appropriate response.

Airport police took possession of the luggage and transported it to the airline's ticketing area. The passenger then removed the snakes and handed them to a family member who was not traveling.

According to the Los Angeles TSA Coordination Center, the passenger explained that the reptiles were pets and that he had previously traveled with them on another airline. After their removal, TSA officers rescreened the luggage and cleared it for travel.

The airline allowed the passenger to continue the journey without the animals. No injuries or bites were reported, and airport-wide screening operations remained unaffected. Andrade-Carillo said he had not encountered a similar situation during his two years of experience. However, he previously witnessed a passenger attempting to carry live lobsters aboard an aircraft in San Diego.

TSA advised travelers to contact their airlines before bringing pets to airports and understand individual carrier requirements, particularly when traveling with reptiles. Andrade-Carillo also urged passengers to remain mindful of their luggage contents, noting that officers would investigate unidentified items discovered during screening.