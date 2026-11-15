Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025 in London, England — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025 in London, England — source: Getty Images

Mia Latter has waived her right to lifelong anonymity and is speaking out against Russell Brand in a new interview with The Sunday Times. Latter was previously referred to as “Alice” in investigative reports by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4.

Latter, now 37, alleges that she had a sexual relationship with Brand when she was 16 and he was 30. She is speaking publicly about her experience because she hopes to influence changes to the laws surrounding consent, according to The Sunday Times.

Latter, who was among six women who accused Brand of sexual assault, was not a complainant in the comedian’s recently concluded rape and sexual assault trial. The disgraced actor and comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

Latter, who previously described the allegations against Brand as sexual assault, now refers to the incident as rape, according to The Sunday Times.

Latter alleged that she was 16 when she met Brand, then 30, while returning home from a shopping trip. She revealed that even after she disclosed her age, Brand continued to pursue a relationship with her and allegedly instructed her to keep it a secret from her school friends. He also reportedly referred to her as “the child” in front of his friends.

Latter told The Sunday Times that Brand allegedly raped her towards the end of their three-month relationship. She described the incident in graphic detail:

“He ended up forcing me against the headboard [of the bed] and I couldn’t move, and he orally raped me – and I was choking and crying. I was trying to push him off, so he knew that I didn’t want him to be doing that, and so then I ended up having to hit him in the stomach to get him off. I’ve never hit anyone [before] and … he said: ‘I just wanted to see your mascara run’.”

Brand previously admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old when he was 30 during an interview with conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly earlier this year.

Russell Brand sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

On Monday, Judge Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 and a half years in prison following his conviction by a London jury on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Bennathan described Brand as a “sexual predator” who had told a “series of lies” throughout his trial, according to the BBC’s November 9 report.

“Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent,” Justice Bennathan added.

The British comedian was found guilty of raping a fan after they met at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo, according to the BBC’s November 6 report. He was also convicted of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004 but was acquitted of raping her in a toilet.

Additionally, Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a Choice FM worker at the Capital Radio building in 2004 or 2005.

He was found not guilty of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show during the 1999 Labour Party conference. He was also acquitted of attempting to drag an MTV worker into a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.

Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts thanked the victims for giving evidence despite the “deeply traumatising, personal events” involved in the case.

Roberts added, according to the BBC, that although the sentence would not “undo the harm the victims have lived with,” he hoped it would bring them some measure of justice.

Brand will serve his prison sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England.

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