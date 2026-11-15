Steve Camp built a five decade career in contemporary Christian music and pastoral ministry (Image via YouTube/@GMADoveAwards) © https://youtu.be/zG8kp5oX2lU?si=-4g2--DwJ84X2f9J

Steve Camp built a five decade career in contemporary Christian music and pastoral ministry (Image via YouTube/@GMADoveAwards)

Steve Camp was an American contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, pastor and preacher whose career spanned more than five decades. He died on Wednesday, November 11, at the age of 71, following a battle with heart failure, his family confirmed.

According to Cleveland.com, Camp became a prominent figure in Christian music through his songwriting, recordings and religious ministry. He released 22 albums, earned 15 No. 1 songs, and recorded more than 40 Top 10 hits.

His career also included a Grammy nomination and songwriting contributions to gospel music. Beyond performing, Camp became known for challenging the contemporary Christian music industry through his biblical teachings and calls for reform.

According to CCM Magazine, he appeared twice as a cover story artist, including in its November 1986 issue. His family announced that he is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Steve Camp's music career, industry reform efforts and pastoral ministry explored

According to the Gospel Music Association, Camp began his musical career in 1975, while his debut album, Sayin' It with Love, arrived in 1978. His discography included Fire and Ice (1984), Shake Me to Wake Me (1985), One on One (1986), and Justice. His recordings included He's All You Need, Run to the Battle, He Covers Me, Living in Laodicea and Don't Tell Them Jesus Loves Them.

Cleveland.com reported that Camp received a Grammy nomination for Love's Not a Feeling, featuring Michele Pillar. The Gospel Music Association also highlighted his songwriting contribution to Martin, performed by Shirley Caesar, which received a Grammy Award. Camp additionally received the NARAS President's Merit Award for his work with "Do Something Now" The Cause.

According to The Christian Post, Camp published The 107 Theses: A Call to Reformation for the Contemporary Christian Music Industry in 1997. The document challenged commercial influences, secular ownership of Christian music businesses and what he considered departures from biblical teachings.

He distributed four-foot printed posters of the theses to approximately 6,000 industry professionals and supporters, according to Baptist Press. He also criticized commercially driven songwriting and advocated returning Christian music to its theological foundations. Camp revisited the arguments in a 2013 blog post, Camponthis, reiterating concerns about financial priorities and the influence of secular companies.

Christian News reported that Camp became an associate pastor at Grace Community Church in 1998. He was ordained as senior pastor of The Cross Church in Palm City, Florida, in 2009. According to JubileeCast, his ministry also included supporting relief organizations and participating in outreach programs for people living with AIDS.

After more than two decades without a full-length studio album, Camp returned in 2024 with the album Neighbors in an Age of Rage. His family identified Acts 20:24 and 2 Corinthians 4:5 as two biblical passages that guided his ministry and personal convictions.