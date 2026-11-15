Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley - Source: Getty

On November 13, actress Michelle Pfeiffer shared a photo on Instagram to commemorate her 33rd wedding anniversary with her husband, David E. Kelley. On November 13, 1993, the couple exchanged vows, marking 33 years of marriage.

After attending the 18th annual Film Benefit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the actress posted a selfie with Kelley, according to PEOPLE.

Sharing the photograph, Pfeiffer wrote,

“33 years around the sun with this beautiful man. And 33 years of being the luckiest girl in the room. 🙏❣️💋”

On November 12, the Chanel-sponsored event honored director Steven Spielberg.

Michelle Pfeiffer celebrates her 33rd wedding anniversary

According to PEOPLE, Pfeiffer and Kelley were seen posing together in the anniversary photo from their evening at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. The occasion served as the backdrop for the couple's joyous photo, which was taken the day before their wedding anniversary.

Pfeiffer wore a black Chanel dress with detailing and a plunging neckline, according to InStyle. While Kelley wore a black suit and dark tie, Pfeiffer accessorized her ensemble with green drop earrings.

Pfeiffer's best friend set up a blind date, which led to the couple's initial meeting in January 1993. However, when the actress learned that her friend had never met Kelley in person, she almost called off their meeting.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier in 2026, Pfeiffer said she initially became uncomfortable with the arrangement.

She recalled saying,

“I had kind of sworn off being a blind date and it was a blind date. I found out at the very last minute that my best friend, who had actually set up the blind date, had never met him. I mean, literally, this was right before I was walking out the door. I was like, ‘I’m not coming.’”

She further mentioned,

“I showed up, and David is introverted. I’m a little shy socially, so we didn’t talk much. In fact, when we started really dating, his agent said, ‘He talks,’ because I guess I’m maybe known for that.”

According to PEOPLE, a few months before her marriage to Kelley, in March 1993, Pfeiffer adopted her daughter, Claudia Rose. On August 5, 1994, the couple expanded their family with the birth of their son, John Henry.

Pfeiffer talked about the traits she valued most in her husband in a 2013 interview with Parade. She emphasized his honesty, wit, and intelligence, while outlining the importance of respect for one another throughout a marriage.

More about Michelle Pfeiffer

Born on April 29, 1958, in Santa Ana, California, Michelle Pfeiffer is an American actress and producer, according to IMDb. She began her acting career in 1978 and became better known for her roles in Scarface (1983) and Grease 2 (1982).

Dangerous Liaisons (1988), The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989), Batman Returns (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), Dangerous Minds (1995) and Hairspray (2007) are just a few notable films from her career.

Michelle Pfeiffer worked at a supermarket and briefly studied court reporting at Golden West College before entering the entertainment industry. Before making a name for herself with significant film roles, she first sought television appearances.

One of her most well-known roles is that of Catwoman in Batman Returns. According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she was nominated for Academy Awards for her roles in Love Field, The Fabulous Baker Boys and Dangerous Liaisons.