IShowSpeed - Source: Getty © Getty Images

IShowSpeed - Source: Getty

IShowSpeed has won Streamer of the Year at the 2026 Streamer Awards, securing the title for the third consecutive year. The YouTube streamer also won Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series for his World Cup Tour, making him one of the evening's biggest winners. The sixth annual ceremony took place in Los Angeles on November 12 and was hosted by Twitch personality QTCinderella alongside Caroline Kwan.

Kai Cenat and Jynxzi also had successful nights at the awards. Cenat collected three awards, while Jynxzi won Gamer of the Year and Best Marathon Stream alongside Stable Ronaldo and LosPollosTV. According to Dexerto, the ceremony recognized creators across multiple streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube and Kick.

How many awards did IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat and Jynxzi win?

IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat and Jynxzi were among the most prominent nominees at the 2026 Streamer Awards. All three creators secured multiple wins during the ceremony.

Who won Streamer of the Year at the 2026 Streamer Awards?

IShowSpeed took home the Streamer of the Year award, beating fellow nominees CaseOh, Joe Bartolozzi, Jynxzi and Stable Ronaldo. According to Dexerto, this marked his third consecutive victory in the category.

Jynxzi was another major winner, taking home Gamer of the Year after competing against Feinberg, iiTzTimmy, Supertf and TheBurntPeanut. Meanwhile, IShowSpeed also won Best IRL Streamer, beating Cooksux, Evelyn Ortiz, ExtraEmily and Qoqsik.

Kai Cenat's Streamer University won Best Streamed Event, beating 24-Hour Tag by PaymoneyWubby, Streamer Games by Ludwig and ZEvent by ZeratoR. His collaboration with Tyla also won Best Mainstream Collab.

When did the 2026 Streamer Awards take place?

The 2026 Streamer Awards took place on November 12 in Los Angeles. The sixth annual ceremony was hosted by QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan and recognized achievements across 37 categories. The event also included Kick streamers for the first time.

According to Dexerto, the winners were determined through a combination of public voting and an industry panel. Public votes accounted for 70% of the results, while the industry panel contributed the remaining 30%.