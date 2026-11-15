Jensen Huang speaks at a Windows event on October 07, 2026 at Dogpatch studios in San Francisco, California. Microsoft focused its message on how it is making Windows the most secure platform for AI agents — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Jensen Huang speaks at a Windows event on October 07, 2026 at Dogpatch studios in San Francisco, California. Microsoft focused its message on how it is making Windows the most secure platform for AI agents — source: Getty Images

Nvidia shareholders and current and former employees are calling for their former CEO to be reinstated.

Days after Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO of the AI chip company Nvidia, following reports of an alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, his supporters began calling for his return through an open letter that has reportedly garnered more than 65,000 signatures.

The letter, signed by prominent industry leaders, including Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, is calling on Nvidia’s board to “bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests.”

The letter, which was also signed by employees and shareholders, makes two additional requests.

The second calls for “an independent investigation and a fair hearing,” while the third asks Nvidia’s board of directors to provide “a timely public explanation” of the circumstances surrounding Huang’s resignation and whether the decision was made in the best interests of shareholders and employees.

The Stand With Jensen open letter concludes with a message of solidarity for the embattled executive:

“Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice.”

Jensen Huang's cheating scandal explored

The New York Times reported on October 29 that Huang, Nvidia’s married CEO, had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company.

Megaspeed had previously done business with Nvidia and was allegedly helping China obtain advanced AI chips that the U.S. government has restricted from being exported to the country.

Over the past two years, Megaspeed reportedly obtained billions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia chips, prompting investigators to question whether Huang, one of the world’s wealthiest technology executives, knew about the company’s dealings, according to Al Jazeera.

Huang subsequently released a memo in which he admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife, according to ABC News.

Reuters reported that President Donald Trump had been informed about Huang’s dealings with Alice Huang, who was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The president defended the former Nvidia CEO amid growing speculation about his relationship with the businesswoman.

“I asked him that question, ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,” Trump told reporters during a White House briefing.

“I know the FBI is looking into it,” Trump said. “I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he added.

The supporters behind the Stand With Jensen open letter believe Huang may have been forced to resign without being afforded due process.

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