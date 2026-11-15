Margot Robbie - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Margot Robbie - Source: Getty

Margot Robbie is all set to star in an A24 film, The Week of Pain. According to Variety, the film will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who previously worked with the globally acclaimed distributor on this year's Robert Pattinson-starring film, The Drama.

Ari Aster will be joined by Lars Knudsen’s Square Peg banner on production. Dilemma Films and Robbie’s LuckyChap are also joining the film as producers.

No details about the film's plot have been revealed yet.

Director Borgli is best known for directing drama films. Besides this year's outing, he is globally praised for movies such as Dream Scenario and Sick of Myself.

Another Margot Robbie project to look out for

Margot Robbie will be part of the upcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel, according to IMDb. What makes the project even more interesting is that it is being directed by the A Star is Born actor, Bradley Cooper.

According to IMDb, the plot will follow “Danny Ocean's parents, two masterminds, as they pull off an elaborate heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

The film was penned by Cooper and George Clayton Johnson.

It is expected that the actor will play Danny Ocean's father, and Robbie will play the character's mother.

The film has reportedly entered production and is set for release in June 2027.

Kristoffer Borgli's most recent work was with A24, The Drama. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned $48,102,144 in the domestic market and $86,568,036 in the international market. The worldwide gross of The Drama is reportedly $134,670,180.

The film revolves around a couple about to get married, but they soon stumble upon a dark past. The revelation then takes a different turn, with doubts rising between the once-loving couple.

Besides Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the film also stars Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, Hailey Gates, Sydney Lemmon and Hannah Gross.

Keep following Primetimer for more updates.