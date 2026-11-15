Benny Johnson reacts after Bill Maher jokes about Ilhan Omar’s marriage while taking a swipe at the Jensen Huang controversy - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Benny Johnson reacts after Bill Maher jokes about Ilhan Omar’s marriage while taking a swipe at the Jensen Huang controversy - Source: Getty

Benny Johnson reacted after Bill Maher mocked Representative Ilhan Omar's marriage controversy while discussing the controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Johnson shared a clip of the comedian's remarks on X, writing,

"Bill Maher is now making jokes about Ilhan Omar marrying her brother 🤣 She’s cooked."

According to the video Johnson shared on X, Maher referred to the alleged affair between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed who is suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. He joked about the similarities between their names before turning to Omar's marriage controversy. He said:

"It's all very confusing, his name is Huang, her name is Omar, the whole thing is wrong. I mean, well, there's... It made for some awkward moments during s*x, like when he said, 'Who's your da**y?' And she said, 'Ain't it you?' Uh, no, I didn't, uh, no, it's just a... The name thing is a coincidence, it could happen to anybody. Ilhan Omar said, 'Tell me about it, I accidentally married my brother.' I mean, you know. Uh, but, um..."

The comedian's remarks came amid reports about Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang and concerns surrounding a possible Chinese espionage operation targeting the Nvidia chief.

What is the Jensen Huang controversy?

Nvidia launched an independent investigation after reports alleged that its CEO had been targeted as part of a Chinese intelligence operation. According to The Guardian, the concern was around Alice Huang, who allegedly formed a close relationship with Jensen. She was suspected by US intelligence officials to be a Chinese intelligence asset who may have been leaking information to Beijing. However, she is not related to the Nvidia boss.

The controversy also centered on Megaspeed, a data center based in Singapore that has been buying Nvidia's coveted chips. US officials had concerns that the firm could have helped Chinese companies evade sanctions on semiconductor exports by selling chips to China. Nvidia previously said it had not received any information that could compromise national security.

However, the Nvidia co-founder admitted to being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees on Sunday. He apologized for his actions and for the pain he caused his family. It has also been reported that Jensen had another relationship with his subordinate, Kimberly Powell.

Nvidia's board said that there was no reason to believe that any national security secrets or company secrets had been compromised. However, they will review all available information as part of the independent investigation. According to The Guardian, on November 12, Jensen stepped down as CEO. Nvidia's board accepted his immediate resignation and appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Huang said he supported the inquiry and would cooperate fully.

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