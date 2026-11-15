A still from the season 4 trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDFHivyECDU

A still from the season 4 trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The Yellowjackets bonus episode was supposed to air between the show's second and third seasons, but it never aired. It left questions about the extra installment, which co-creator Ashley Lyle had previously confirmed was planned.

Now that the fourth and final season is coming November 20, co-creator Bart Nickerson has spoken about where the episode stands and what it means for the show’s story, according to Deadline.

His latest comments offer some clarity on whether the missing chapter still has a place in the series, but several details about how it was produced and when it might be released remain unanswered.

Why was the Yellowjackets bonus episode never released?

The mystery dates back to June 2023, shortly after Yellowjackets Season 2 ended. Ashley Lyle confirmed on X that the series had an additional episode planned for release between the second and third seasons, according to TV Line.

Despite the original announcement, it never arrived. In December 2024, Lyle told Entertainment Weekly that the bonus episode existed but viewers would have to wait longer.

But Nickerson’s latest comments suggest viewers shouldn’t expect the missing episode to become part of the show’s official story arc. In an interview with Deadline, he said:

“I mean, ultimately, the canon of the show is sort of what’s aired, and for us, the fourth season is like the final installment of a complete story. And so, along the way of the making of it, there were lots of paths considered and things like that were explored, but I think ultimately, the final version of the show is what it was supposed to be.”

Viewers speculated that the bonus episode would explore the backstory of Cabin Guy, the mysterious former owner of the wilderness cabin, possibly revealing his connection to the strange symbols and supernatural forces. Many also expected Jason Ritter to play the character, as he had been cast but never appeared in season 2.

Neither Nickerson nor Lyle has publicly explained why the episode was held back or whether it was actually completed.

Yellowjackets is gearing up to close its story, and the fourth and final season will premiere on November 20 on Paramount. The season is expected to consist of 10 episodes and will follow the survivors as they adjust to life after their long-awaited rescue.

This season's cast features Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess and Hilary Swank, according to Paramount.

Stay tuned to Primetimer for more features on Yellowjackets.