Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys — source: Getty Images

Richard Sterban has died at the age of 83. He was best known as the deep-voiced bass singer of The Oak Ridge Boys.

The legendary country music group, together with Sterban's family, announced that Sterban died on Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee, from complications of bronchitis and pneumonia following “a long, hard battle with cancer,” his band and family revealed in a tribute posted on Instagram.

Richard Sterban was a family man who had five children from his two marriages, per IMDb.

From his first marriage to Sandra Bertha Wilson, Sterban had three sons: Richard, Douglas, and Christopher. After marrying Donna Sterban, the singer welcomed two daughters, Lauren and Tori. Sterban was also a grandfather, with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“Richard Sterban, Bass Voice of The Oak Ridge Boys and Country Music Hall of Fame Member, dies at 83,” The Oak Ridge Boys wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers,” the statement continued. “Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time. We find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus. -The Sterban Family.”

Richard Sterban's life and career explored

Born in Camden, New Jersey, Richard Sterban developed a passion for music at an early age. He sang in Sunday school and his school glee club before forming a group called the Keystones, per Deadline.

Sterban joined The Oak Ridge Boys after Noel Fox left the group. Bonsall joined Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Sterban a year later. Together, they remained the faces of the group for several decades, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The band achieved considerable success with several hit songs, including “Y’all Come Back Saloon,” “I’ll Be True to You,” and “Elvira.”

In September 2025, Richard Sterban announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, per A Taste of Country. He revealed that he had received the diagnosis six months earlier. Sterban stepped away from performing with The Oak Ridge Boys to focus on his health and treatment. Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan temporarily filled in for him.

“In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he shared in a statement at the time. “But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

Richard Sterban is survived by his wife, Donna, his five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

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