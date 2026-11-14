Joe Jonas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Joe Jonas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York — source: Getty Images

The romance between Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela is over, according to Us Weekly.

The Jonas Brothers member and the Puerto Rican model are no longer seeing each other, the news outlet reported, citing a source. Joe and Tatiana reportedly drifted apart as the former became increasingly busy with work.

“They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship,” the source told Us Weekly. “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart.”

Reports also suggest that Tatiana Gabriela was the one who called it quits.A Us Weekly insider further claimed that Joe and Tatiana had been trying to work through some trust issues while leading “different lifestyles.” Joe, for his part, was reportedly trying to balance his responsibilities as a father of two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, with his professional commitments.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela’s relationship explored

Rumors that Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela were dating began circulating toward the end of summer 2025, per Complex.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly in January confirmed the speculation, saying that Joe and Gabriela began dating as summer 2025 came to a close. The couple initially kept their relationship low-key, opting for coffee dates in Los Angeles.

Despite preferring to keep their romance private, Joe Jonas did not shy away from interacting with Tatiana Gabriela on Instagram. The Burning Down hitmaker liked the model’s holiday photos and left a drooling-face emoji in the comments, per Us Weekly.

By January, the news outlet reported that things had become serious enough for Tatiana to have been introduced to Joe’s friends, family, and his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, from his previous marriage to Sophie Turner.

The couple became more comfortable with public displays of affection as their relationship progressed. In March 2026, Joe was photographed kissing Tatiana as he picked her up from the airport, per ELLE.

The following month, Joe Jonas made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a black-and-white photo of Tatiana Gabriela with her arms wrapped around him, per Us Weekly.

The couple also shared a YouTube video documenting moments from their trip to Puerto Rico. It showed them spending time together, enjoying local food, drinking coffee, and interacting with locals. Joe Jonas also revealed in the video that Tatiana was helping him learn Spanish.

The couple took another trip to Italy in July. They shared photos of themselves relaxing by the pool, swimming, and enjoying drinks, per Cosmopolitan.

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela have yet to comment publicly on news of their breakup.

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