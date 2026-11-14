Carter and Steffy - Source: CBS © https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_bold_and_the_beautiful/

Carter and Steffy - Source: CBS

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter and Steffy have spun the surrogacy lie to an enormous extent. When the truth comes to light, the fallout will extend far beyond their marriages, and neither of them might be prepared to handle the consequences of their lie.

The surrogacy lie also sets Steffy up as a victim of Carter's manipulation, so he may have more to lose than she does.

Keep reading to find out exactly what is on the line for the two of them on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Carter and Steffy's world might explode when the truth comes to light

Carter and Steffy got drunk and spent a night together on The Bold and the Beautiful, which ended with Steffy pregnant. Carter came up with a surrogacy story to hide the truth. He all but forced Steffy to go along with the lie, putting her on the spot in front of an emotional and grateful Daphne.

With every person that Steffy and Carter told about the surrogacy story, their fallout when the truth came to light extended a little further.

Steffy and Carter's marriages

First and foremost, Steffy and Carter's marriages to Finn and Daphne, respectively, will explode when the truth comes out. Daphne was at her most vulnerable when Carter offered up the possibility of a child, one that Steffy would carry. So, if she found out that her husband cheated on her and manipulated her to the extent that he did, she would be broken.

Finn has also offered blind trust to Steffy, and he's asked her multiple times to be honest if there's anything. Considering the mental headspace that Steffy had been in after Monaco, Finn might even have understood and forgiven her for sleeping with Carter. However, now that they've spun the elaborate lie, Steffy might end up losing him forever when the truth comes to light.

Broken family trust

From Li to Taylor and Ridge, everyone involved in the surrogacy lie on The Bold and the Beautiful will be extremely hurt once they learn that Steffy and Carter had lied to everyone. The medical facts and the timeline already create a gap between the truth and the story, setting them up for damage.

Per the Soaps.SheKnows recaps, Carter and Steffy are already facing enough fallout for keeping the surrogacy a secret from the family.

Professional Damage

Steffy is Ridge's daughter, so protecting her is his biggest priority. Carter has no such family protection on The Bold and the Beautiful, and once the surrogacy lie comes to light, it will be an easy assumption that he was the one who coerced Steffy into this lie so that he could save his marriage and get a baby.

The fallout of the lie is not just personal for Carter, because Ridge's broken trust will affect Carter's career as well. He might end up losing any standing he has at Forrester Creations once the truth comes to light.

The Baby

The only reason Carter is pushing for the surrogacy and Daphne agreed to it is that Daphne and Carter cannot have their own kid. If the surrogacy lie goes as Carter hopes, he has a lot to gain—and a lot to lose if it doesn't.

However, a fan theory suggests The Bold and the Beautiful might twist the surrogacy story: Carter isn't actually Steffy's baby's father, and Finn is. If this ends up being the truth that is revealed after the surrogacy lie comes to light, Carter and Daphne would also lose out on the baby that they're doing this for.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out what happens next!