Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Elon Musk listens as reporters ask U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa questions during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the tech sector reacts to the abrupt departure of Nvidia's co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk supports the Jensen Huang petition. Along with thousands of other supporters, Musk has urged the company's board to reevaluate its choice.

According to The Federal, on November 13, the CEO of Tesla expressed his support in a post on X. His remarks came after Huang, who had led the chipmaker for 33 years, resigned on November 12. The petition also carries a message about accountability and fair treatment.

Its letter states,

“Thirty-three years of leadership do not place anyone above accountability. But accountability requires evidence, a fair hearing, and a reasoned decision. Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice.”

Elon Musk backs Jensen Huang petition seeking reinstatement

According to The Pioneer, a website called Stand with Jensen is run by volunteers and hosts the online campaign. It calls on Nvidia's board to bring Huang back to work while an outside investigation looks into what happened when he left.

Reports from The Federal stated that the campaign had gotten more than 43,000 signatures. It listed 2,980 current and former Nvidia employees, 24,097 shareholders, and 15,517 general supporters.

But organizers made it clear that neither Huang nor Nvidia supported the campaign. Additionally, they said that the signatories' professional affiliations were self-reported and could not be independently confirmed.

The petition alleges that Huang was fired without any real due process. Supporters wondered if there was enough proof about the woman who was involved in the controversy.

The letter basically asks for three things. To begin, it asks for Huang to be reinstated or for a reason based on evidence as to why he is not the CEO. Second, it wants a separate investigation with a clear timeline and scope. Third, it wants the board's concerns and findings to be made public.

Technology leaders and employees express support

The petition backed by Elon Musk has attracted several prominent technology executives. The Federal reports that signatories include Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games; Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator; Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit; Aidan Gomez, CEO of Cohere; and investor Gavin Baker.

In a social media post, Binance co-founder Yi He also showed his support. Erwin Coumans, an engineer at Nvidia, said that Huang's personal life was not his business, but that any misconduct at work should be dealt with properly.

Elias Seyoum, an Nvidia solutions architect, also talked about Huang's way of dealing with mistakes made by employees. He mentioned that the former CEO should have the same chance to learn from his mistakes that he gave everyone else in the company.

The Pioneer reports that an internal Nvidia suggestion box discussion got more than 1,600 responses, with most people supporting Huang's return.

What happened before Jensen Huang resigned?

According to Reuters, Huang quit because of the growing attention on his speculated relationships, though nothing is confirmed. In an email to his employees, he admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and said he felt bad about how his actions had affected others.

Reports, as mentioned by The Federal, additionally stated that he was connected to Alice Huang, who used to work as an executive at Megaspeed International, a technology company in Singapore. The claims made people wonder if there were any ties to Chinese intelligence, but Reuters said it could not independently confirm the spying claims.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer, was named interim CEO after Huang left the company. The Associated Press reports that Harvey C. Jones was also named the first chairman of the company's board.

Reuters reports that Alice Huang, who is also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman who has worked as a TV reporter, in banking, and as an investment manager. Before she started working for Singapore-based Megaspeed International, she held important jobs at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management.

The same report stated that in March 2023, she became the company's largest shareholder. Megaspeed operated in the cloud computing industry and continued doing business with Nvidia in the Asia-Pacific region.