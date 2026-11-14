Joe Jonas and girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela reportedly split after a year of dating - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela reportedly split after a year of dating - Source: Getty

Joe Jonas and model Tatiana Gabriela have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for just over a year. According to Page Six, the pair mutually decided to split a few weeks ago after their busy schedules and different lifestyles reportedly created distance between them.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple had enjoyed traveling together over the summer but noticed a change in their relationship as Jonas became more occupied with 'work commitments.' They reportedly began spending more time apart, although friends are said to be hopeful that they could eventually work things out. The source told (via US Weekly):

"They had a really fun summer traveling together, but then things shifted in the relationship. Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments and they were spending more time apart. They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match, so friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out. But right now, they just have different lifestyles."

Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela relationship timeline

The couple first sparked dating rumors in November 2025. Their relationship became public in March 2026 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at Miami airport. Jonas confirmed the romance on Instagram the following month.

Their relationship also featured glimpses of their travels together. Joe Jonas shared an Instagram carousel with Gabriela on April 18, featuring several pictures of the couple, including a black-and-white photo of her hugging him. He captioned the post as:

"If you’re seeing this it means my puerto rico YT vid is up now ꕤ｡˚⋆"

A video from their trip to Puerto Rico showed her helping him practice Spanish. He can be heard saying in the video:

"She’s helping with my Spanish. Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice.”

The couple also vacationed in Portofino, Italy, over the summer. Neither Joe Jonas nor Tatiana Gabriela has commented publicly on the reported split.

Prior to dating Tatiana Gabriela, Joe reportedly had a brief stint with model Stormi Bree in 2024. Jonas was previously married to actress Sophie Turner, with whom he shares two daughters, Willa, 6, and Delphine, 4.

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