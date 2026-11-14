Trump blasts Gavin Newsom over California death row decision - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Trump blasts Gavin Newsom over California death row decision - Source: Getty

President Donald Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday over his plan to commute the death sentences of hundreds of inmates, describing the decision as a “disaster for Justice in America” and questioning its impact on victims' families.

Trump took to Truth Social to accuse the Democratic governor of interfering with the legal process and ignoring the victims' families. He also said he hoped the decision would be overturned. On November 14, President Trump wrote:

"Gavin Newscum’s halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America. Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail. The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned!"

Although the president said there were 563 inmates, Newsom’s office said he plans to commute the sentences for 548 people. Trump claimed some inmates who committed multiple murders stood to benefit.

What to know about Newsom's death row decision

The governor announced on November 5 that he intended to commute the death sentences of 548 inmates, comprising 529 men and 19 women, to life without parole, Newsweek reported. The move would be the largest mass commutation of death sentences in U.S. history.

Convicted inmates would not be freed or eligible for parole under the commutations proposed. Their convictions and orders of restitution would remain intact. But 382 cases reportedly require the approval of four or more justices of the California Supreme Court as they have multiple felony convictions.

Newsom has long opposed capital punishment and introduced a moratorium on executions in 2019, Newsmax reported. He has argued that the death penalty cannot be administered fairly, describing life without parole as the harshest punishment California can ethically impose.

California has not carried out an execution since January 17, 2006. Voters also rejected ballot measures seeking to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016.

The proposal has faced opposition from prosecutors and victims' families. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has also joined a lawsuit filed by the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, which challenges Newsom's authority to use his clemency powers in this way.

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