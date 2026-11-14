GTA 6 Tracklist Leak: Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE and more artists reportedly featured - Source: Getty © Getty Images

GTA 6 Tracklist Leak: Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE and more artists reportedly featured - Source: Getty

The reported soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI has surfaced online, with a leaked tracklist suggesting that the upcoming game could feature 34 songs from several prominent artists. The list includes names such as Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen, Playboi Carti, Cardi B and Burna Boy, among others.

With GTA 6 set to release on November 19, 2026, further details about the game's soundtrack are gradually emerging. Rockstar Games have officially revealed 10 songs that'll be in GTA 6, including tracks by artists like Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Cardi B, Morgan Wallen, Tove Lo and Keith Richards.

There are also some collab tracks with Future, Metro Boomin, SZA, and Tame Impala. However, the alleged leak shows there will be many more songs in the game, with 24 more songs bringing the total to 34.

A full track list has been leaked under the name Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. This album will be released alongside the game. However, Rockstar has not confirmed this track list of 34 songs.

GTA 6 leaked soundtrack list

The alleged list of songs contains a variety of different genres. There are some BIG names involved with Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Morgan Wallen all on the list.

Here is a full list of all the alleged 34 songs:

1. STARTING FROM ZERO – Justice (featuring Michael McDonald)

2. THAT’S IT – Yung Lean (featuring Future & Metro Boomin)

3. AHH YEA – Playboi Carti

4. RHYNO – Travis Scott

5. SEXY MAGIC – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred Again.. & Etienne De Crecy

6. FLOWER IN A HURRICANE – Justice (featuring Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard)

7. GO EASY – Dua Lipa

8. LAST THING YOU NEED – Morgan Wallen

9. X – Jhayco

10. SUZUKI – Fuerza Regida

11. MACACOA 2000 – Rauw Alejandro

12. DANCE WITH ME – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (featuring Elkan)

13. BIGGER – Burna Boy

14. COUNT UP – Gunna

15. LET’S ROCK – Kodak Black & Don Toliver

16. WAKIN UP FLEX – Young Thug

17. IKYFL – Tee Grizzley

18. TF? – Don Toliver

19. DON’T CHART – Cardi B

20. GMA – JT

21. POWER TRIP – JENNIE

22. BLOOD IN YOUR EYES – Tove Lo

23. FAST EMOTION – Zara Larsson

24. SWEET LIKE CANDY – Camila Cabello

25. ONLY ONE – Fcukers

26. SANDUNEGUEA – Arca

27. TRDWFE – Rina Sawayama

28. ALL AGAIN – Rose Gray

29. CRAZY FOR YOU – Lana Del Rey

30. LARGATE – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro

31. NO ME BUSQUES – Omar Apollo

32. BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY – Keith Richards

33. STONE COLD KRAZY LUUV – Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK

34. OVERTOWN LIGHTS – Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

While there are some popular artists on the list, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this full soundtrack.

GTA 6 soundtrack release formats and prices

The soundtrack will be available to purchase via digital music platforms or from retailers. It will be released by Rockstar Games in partnership with Atlantic Records. It will be available in three different versions. The regular double-LP vinyl version will reportedly cost $50 while the CD version will cost $20. The limited edition version will reportedly cost $125 and includes two transparent magenta vinyl records filled with blue liquid. This version also comes with exclusive art.

The physical version is interesting as there will be no physical disc for GTA 6. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously mentioned that physical discs no longer make sense for consumers.

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