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GTA 6 Tracklist Leak: Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE and more artists reportedly featured
By Anisa Nandy,2 days ago
GTA 6 Tracklist Leak: Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE and more artists reportedly featured - Source: Getty
The reported soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI has surfaced online, with a leaked tracklist suggesting that the upcoming game could feature 34 songs from several prominent artists. The list includes names such as Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen, Playboi Carti, Cardi B and Burna Boy, among others.
With GTA 6 set to release on November 19, 2026, further details about the game's soundtrack are gradually emerging. Rockstar Games have officially revealed 10 songs that'll be in GTA 6, including tracks by artists like Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Cardi B, Morgan Wallen, Tove Lo and Keith Richards.
There are also some collab tracks with Future, Metro Boomin, SZA, and Tame Impala. However, the alleged leak shows there will be many more songs in the game, with 24 more songs bringing the total to 34.
A full track list has been leaked under the name Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album. This album will be released alongside the game. However, Rockstar has not confirmed this track list of 34 songs.
GTA 6 leaked soundtrack list
The alleged list of songs contains a variety of different genres. There are some BIG names involved with Travis Scott, Lana Del Rey, JENNIE, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and Morgan Wallen all on the list.
Here is a full list of all the alleged 34 songs:
1. STARTING FROM ZERO – Justice (featuring Michael McDonald)
2. THAT’S IT – Yung Lean (featuring Future & Metro Boomin)
3. AHH YEA – Playboi Carti
4. RHYNO – Travis Scott
5. SEXY MAGIC – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred Again.. & Etienne De Crecy
6. FLOWER IN A HURRICANE – Justice (featuring Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard)
7. GO EASY – Dua Lipa
8. LAST THING YOU NEED – Morgan Wallen
9. X – Jhayco
10. SUZUKI – Fuerza Regida
11. MACACOA 2000 – Rauw Alejandro
12. DANCE WITH ME – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (featuring Elkan)
13. BIGGER – Burna Boy
14. COUNT UP – Gunna
15. LET’S ROCK – Kodak Black & Don Toliver
16. WAKIN UP FLEX – Young Thug
17. IKYFL – Tee Grizzley
18. TF? – Don Toliver
19. DON’T CHART – Cardi B
20. GMA – JT
21. POWER TRIP – JENNIE
22. BLOOD IN YOUR EYES – Tove Lo
23. FAST EMOTION – Zara Larsson
24. SWEET LIKE CANDY – Camila Cabello
25. ONLY ONE – Fcukers
26. SANDUNEGUEA – Arca
27. TRDWFE – Rina Sawayama
28. ALL AGAIN – Rose Gray
29. CRAZY FOR YOU – Lana Del Rey
30. LARGATE – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro
31. NO ME BUSQUES – Omar Apollo
32. BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY – Keith Richards
33. STONE COLD KRAZY LUUV – Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK
34. OVERTOWN LIGHTS – Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper
While there are some popular artists on the list, Rockstar Games has not confirmed this full soundtrack.
GTA 6 soundtrack release formats and prices
The soundtrack will be available to purchase via digital music platforms or from retailers. It will be released by Rockstar Games in partnership with Atlantic Records. It will be available in three different versions. The regular double-LP vinyl version will reportedly cost $50 while the CD version will cost $20. The limited edition version will reportedly cost $125 and includes two transparent magenta vinyl records filled with blue liquid. This version also comes with exclusive art.
The physical version is interesting as there will be no physical disc for GTA 6. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously mentioned that physical discs no longer make sense for consumers.
Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!