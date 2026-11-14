"They are eating their own": Benny Johnson reacts after protesters heckle Hakeem Jeffries at the What's Next conference

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom on November 13, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.- Source: Getty © Getty Images

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom on November 13, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.- Source: Getty

Conservative political commentator Benny Johnson took a shot at Democrats after House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was heckled during a conference.

On Friday, several Democratic leaders and strategists gathered for the “What’s Next” conference in Denver. According to Fox News, while Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become House Speaker, was speaking with Jessica Tarlov on stage, several protesters interrupted him. Per a clip posted by C-SPAN on X, a protester shouted, “You're a f**king liar,” and called for Trump's impeachment.

Podcaster Benny Johnson reacted to the clip and commented:

"Hakeem Jeffries just got shouted down at an event by a seething liberal demanding they impeach Trump and his administration... They are eating their own."

Previously, in his November 2 X post, Benny Johnson argued that Democrats are “facing the real crisis” and pointed to “cracks” within the party. Questioning the leadership of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, he said, “They have no real leader.”

According to Reuters, after Democrats secured a major victory in the midterms, the progressive wing of the party expressed skepticism about the leadership of moderates.

More about the heckling Hakeem Jeffries faced during the Democratic conference

According to a video of the Friday event shared by C-SPAN on YouTube, as moderator Jessica Tarlov introduced Jeffries, a protester shouted, “I’m a young person, and I am scared for my future,” before asking:

"When is it time for a Green New Deal? When is it time for Medicare-for-all?"

Jeffries continued speaking as protesters could be heard interrupting him in the background. He outlined the Democratic agenda for the next Congress, emphasizing a focus on lowering prices. When asked about his initial priorities after taking the gavel, Jeffries spoke about reversing “Medicaid cuts” and extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits. At that point, another protester called him a “liar.”

Later in the day, climate activist organization Climate Defiance shared a video on X with a focus on demonstrators. The organization claimed, “We just disrupted” Jeffries. In the clip, a protester was seen shouting:

"You are a f**king liar, Hakeem Jeffries. The American people demanded impeachment. 90% of Democrats, who you pretend to be, demand impeachment. Two-thirds of independents that you pretend to be courting, who you pretend to have just won, are demanding impeachment. Your version of accountability is shaking hands with the Trump family. You're a f**king traitor."

Later in the footage, another protester was seen being escorted out of the event and heard saying:

"Why should we trust you when you are in the pocket of corporations? When you take money from private equity. You don't fight for the people."

On Thursday, activists associated with the Sunrise Movement staged a protest at Chuck Schumer's office, demanding that he step aside from the race for Senate Majority Leader, as reported by The Guardian. The organization claimed on Instagram that more than 50 protesters were arrested.