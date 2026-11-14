Electra - Source: CBS © https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_bold_and_the_beautiful/

Electra - Source: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful will finally bring its focus back to business, with Electra being handed a professional opportunity at Forrester Creations.

Electra has been struggling with work for a while now, since Hope and Zende left Forrester to join Logan, so this is the perfect time for her and RJ to get back to business and focus on getting the company back on track.

However, her fixation with Will Spencer and Melissa Dylan's relationship keeps getting in the middle, and it might end up being the reason why this professional opportunity is also derailed.

Keep reading to find out more about Electra's workplace distraction on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Electra might put her professional opportunity in jeopardy on The Bold and the Beautiful

Electra's professional opportunity

Forrester Creations was thrown for a loop when Zende decided to leave the company and join their competition Logan with Katie and Hope. It almost seemed like operations came to a halt as they tried to deal with the fallout personally on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Spoilers for the upcoming week, as seen on Soaps.SheKnows, suggest that Electra will turn to Steffy for some advice about her professional problems. Since Zende walked away from Forrester Creations, her youth line with RJ has also taken a backseat, and she might be looking for some certainty about the future from her cousin.

However, business is back in focus as the preview for the upcoming week finds Ridge informing Electra that her youth line with RJ has the green light to move forward. Electra finally has the opportunity to show off her dedication and skills at Forrester Creations with RJ now.

However, she might allow her obsession with Will and Dylan to get in the way of this.

Electra might let her personal drama spill into the workplace

Electra has always had difficulty separating the personal and the professional on The Bold and the Beautiful. When Dylan worked at Forrester Creations, Electra often let her personal problems with her get in the way of work and create unnecessary drama.

This might be the case again, and she might allow her obsession with Will and Dylan to mess with her professional opportunity.

The preview for the upcoming week also found Electra cyber-stalking Will and Dylan and discovering something peculiar in the process. She finds a troubling social media post on Dylan's page, where comments keep referring to her as 'Miss Beahavin'.

The preview shifted to Dylan, who looked horrified that this phrase was still active and worried about what she would do now. It seems Dylan's past might come knocking again on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Electra will be more than glad to be the person who gets to the bottom of this.

So, while Electra should be focused on getting her new youth line with RJ out, she will instead be focused on digging for answers about Will's new girlfriend's past, once again letting the personal overtake the professional.

Keep up with The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out how this plays out for her new line and Forrester Creations.