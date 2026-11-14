VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - DECEMBER 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) © Getty Images

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - DECEMBER 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift has found a way to explore some complex feelings in life via an animated character. The artist recently explained how she got inspired to write I Knew It, I Knew You, which is the original song she wrote for Pixar’s Toy Story 5, explaining why the creation of this song needed a mature understanding of certain things. At the virtual Critics Choice Association press conference on November 13, Swift said that the song was written about a feeling of gratitude she started to experience recently. Unlike her previous songwriting experience, Swift had the opportunity to look at her memories from a different point of view, a more accepting one.

The idea was sparked by Jessie, the cowgirl character voiced by Joan Cusack. In the fifth installment, the plot of the story revolves around her sorrowful departure from Emily, who used to be her owner. Jessie was long convinced that she had been forgotten, but now, in the movie, she is given an opportunity to think about their bond. Swift found a personal significance in this development. When talking about the emotional path of the character, Swift said,

"When I was watching this film, I was so struck by the lessons that Jessie learned. They resonated with me because they were lessons I've learned in my life, and maybe I wouldn't have been able to write this song until I was in my 30s, because it takes you a long time to process and perceive memory with acceptance.”

Why Jessie’s story resonated with Taylor Swift?

For Swift, Jessie's personality makes her emotional history particularly interesting. The character initially comes across as fearless, energetic and outspoken. However, the singer believes that her confidence also hides the sadness she has carried since losing her connection with Emily.

“When you first meet her, she's this unapologetic, loud, wild, unruly, fun, exciting person. But when I look back now, there was heartbreak that she was carrying with her every day.”

Swift wanted the new song to acknowledge that history while giving Jessie a sense of emotional resolution. She explained that she hoped to connect the new composition with When She Loved Me, the song associated with Jessie's heartbreak in Toy Story 2, while offering the character a moment of healing.

Taylor Swift experimented with the song's musical direction

Along with Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift has worked on creating and producing I Knew It, I Knew You. Taylor has also used elements of country music to show that Jessie is a cowgirl. However, during the creation, Taylor had to break out of the box. Taylor has tried out Randy Newman’s works in the franchise to explore some new chord progressions and instrumentations.

"Because I knew that in order to honor this film and the musical world of it, I’d have to make some stretches creatively, I’d have to reach for some different progressions than I would naturally go to. "

Swift stated that even the completed version of the song makes her feel comforted as she finds some new meanings in it.