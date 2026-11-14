Jensen Huang resigned from his CEO position - Source : Getty © Getty Images

Jensen Huang resigned from his CEO position - Source : Getty

Computer scientist and an NVIDIA vice president Bryan Catanzaro took to X and reacted to what he called a "fake" letter asking the company's board to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang. According to Catanzaro, he wouldn't have signed it even if the letter was real.

He added that while he was "grief-stricken" that Jensen wasn't working with them anymore, he also supported the board's decisions. Bryan Catanzaro further extended support to Colette Kress, who currently is the interim CEO.

"There is a made-up letter circulating online asking NVIDIA's board to reinstate Jensen, claiming my involvement. This letter is obviously fake, and even if it were real I would not sign it."

This tweet prompted many X users to share their opinions on the social media platform. Here are some of the responses found on X. A netizen tweeted,

"Jensen should fire you when he's back."

"Jensen will inevitably be back just like Steve Jobs and you've just created a big problem for yourself when that happens," a tweet read.

"Nvidia has no future without Jensen Huang," a netizen commented.

A lot of other reactions have surfaced on the platform. One user wrote,

"Thanks for letting us know that you're one of the conspirators wanting his ouster."

"Shareholders want Jensen back!" an X user exclaimed.

"I would terminate this guy immediately if I were NVDA boss right now. There's no reason to post this unless he wants to target Jensen," a tweet added.

Bryan Catanzaro previously tweeted that he was "terribly sad" that Jensen Huang would no longer work with NVIDIA

On November 12, Bryan Catanzaro took to X and reacted to Jensen Huang resigning from his CEO position. Following Jensen's exit, CFO Colette Kress became the interim CEO. Meanwhile, in his tweet, Catanzaro wrote that he was "terribly sad" that Jensen would no longer lead the company.

Bryan Catanzaro then expressed his gratitude to Jensen for his "tireless work" and "support."

"I'm terribly sad @JensenHuang is no longer leading @nvidia. Thank you Jensen. For the tireless work, for the focus, for the wisdom, for the support, for the vision, for the chance you gave me to do my life's work @nvidia. We will do our best to push this work forward," Catanzaro wrote.

CNBC reported that board chair Harvey Jones made this announcement about Jensen's departure and said that the board had complete faith in Colette. According to the release by Jones, the board was to fill the position permanently, and it was looking for a potential candidate both internally and externally.

This tweet by Catanzaro gained more than 138,000 views and over 3,000 likes.

The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang had been involved in an extramarital affair controversy. He was accused of having affairs with two women, including an executive working at NVIDIA. Reuters cited anonymous sources and claimed that he also had an alleged affair with a second company employee.

Meanwhile, shortly after the reports of an alleged affair with Alice Huang surfaced, Jensen issued an apology while acknowledging that he had not been faithful toward his wife, Lori.