Jennifer Affleck - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jennifer Affleck - Source: Getty

Jen Affleck opened up about her estranged husband Zac’s gambling habits in episode 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. Jen shared with fellow cast member Bobbi that Zac has taken a significant amount from the bank.

She said during her confessional:

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve gone through this in our marriage, whether it was poker or sports betting, and now I am seeing that he invested a ton of money in Bitcoin without telling me and lost it.”

During the episode, Jen went to Bobbi’s house.

She admitted in her confessional that she wanted to talk to Bobbi about it because she needed someone’s unbiased opinion. Jen believed that since Bobbi had gone through marital issues, she would be able to understand her issues.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County: Jen says that the incident is the last straw for her marriage

During the episode, Jen shared that while she was having her hair done, she found the “most upsetting news” about Zac.

Jen tearfully told Bobbi that someone had come to Zac’s parents' house to serve him with papers. She shared that when she asked Zac about it, he admitted the papers were related to his failure to pay the “extra charges” to move out of their rented house in Arizona.

Jen explained in her confessional:

“Zac and I have moved a lot in the past couple of years. We rented a house in Arizona for a year. We ended up moving back to Utah. We literally moved out of that house in Arizona two years ago. So, I thought everything was taken care of. I mean, Zac was handling the finances during that time.”

Jen admitted that finding out about this had made her “question everything.”

She told Bobbi that she felt Zac was not being honest about the situation and that she had gone to the bank. She added that she found that their money was gone.

Jen said that she asked Zac about the money that had disappeared. She said Zac had done this multiple times in the past, spending her money on online poker and investing in crypto, and she had told him that he was “not allowed” to do it.

She told Bobbi that Zac admitted that he had lost all the money and told her:

“And, like, you wanted to separate, so, like, I didn’t tell you this ‘cause I knew if you found out, like, you would divorce me.”

Jen shared that she told Zac that she was “done.” Bobbi, concerned about the situation, asked whether she knew how much he owed on the house in Arizona. Jen said she had no idea about the situation, but she was thankful for her job and financial security.

Jen told Bobbi:

“I said, 'I want a divorce.'" I don’t want a separation. I want to move forward… Like I have given you every chance. I’ve bailed you out so many times. I’ve defended you. I wanted to keep our family together.”

Bobbi consoled her and said in her confessional that she could relate to Jen. Bobbi said she had gone through a divorce and knew Jen would face “very tough days” ahead.

They discussed how divorce comes with its own set of challenges. Jen stated:

“There is so much I’m feeling right now. There is a feeling of betrayal, regret, disappointment, and hopelessness. It’s sad that I’ve had to go through as much pain as I’ve gone through to make this decision.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is streaming on Hulu.

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