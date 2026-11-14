Representative image - Source : Getty © Getty Images

Representative image - Source : Getty

A Mississippi man has reportedly posted a Facebook Live video while driving around with his wife's body. The man, 40-year-old Cedric Garrett, admitted to killing his wife, 53-year-old Valtricia Garrett. According to the police, Cedric then fatally shot himself on Friday morning.

In the viral video, the man could be seen repeatedly saying that he had "f***ed up," shortly before he broke down. He then went on to say,

"I just killed my wife."

Cedric then was seen lighting a cigarette while his wife was allegedly in the same car. An X user with the account handle @BigTaurusShiiit took to X and shared the video on the social media platform. As of now, the video has garnered massive traction with more than 4 million views and around 28,000 likes since it was posted online.

WLBT reported that according to law enforcement officials, they received a call at around 9 am local time. They soon responded to the area near Vicksburg Convalescent Home for a welfare check. They allegedly received reports suggesting that the Mississippi man had a gun. Vicksburg Police Chief Larry Burns said that the police tried to persuade him to surrender.

Burns added that Cedric spoke to the cops for around 20 minutes before he decided to take his own life.

"I want to say we probably spoke with him upward of 20 minutes, and it seemed as if it was going in that direction. And then all of a sudden, he took the weapon and took his life," Burns said.

The woman's brother claimed that someone called him and told him about Cedric Garrett's Facebook live video

According to WLBT, Andre Moore, Valtricia Garrett's brother, claimed that he got to know about the disturbing Facebook live video on Friday. Moore reacted to the tragic situation and said that he was still trying to process his sister's death.

"I got a phone call from my friend saying that her husband was online saying that he had killed my sister," Moore added.

Law enforcement officers later confirmed that Valtricia's body was found inside the vehicle where Cedric allegedly shot himself. The police further believed that he seemingly killed her before taking his own life.

"It's an extremely tragic and unfortunate situation that has claimed the lives of two and has deeply affected our community," Larry Burns said.

According to Burns, Cedric and Valtricia had a record of domestic violence. He confirmed that Cedric was arrested twice in 2017 and 2018 for the same reason. A report was also filed a few months ago this year. Andre Moore additionally claimed that Valtricia was moving on in her life, adding that she had left Cedric as well. Moore further described her as "a mother and grandmother who cared for others."

Larry Burns later went on Facebook live and urged people to stay away from the area of Cherry and Shannon Streets for some time. He also advised people to stay calm and avoid panicking while they cleared up the area. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident.