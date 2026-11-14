Ruth Wilson and Maika Monroe star in 'Victorian Psycho' (Image via YouTube/@BleeckerStFilms) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDiFol_2j2I

Ruth Wilson and Maika Monroe star in 'Victorian Psycho' (Image via YouTube/@BleeckerStFilms)

Maika Monroe's psychological horror thriller Victorian Psycho arrived in movie theaters on November 13, bringing an unhinged governess with psychopathic impulses to the forefront of the story. Set in an eerie country-house setting, the film blends cannibalism, slasher elements, and extreme bloodshed as it follows Monroe's Winifred Notty and her quiet plot of violence and patriarchal revenge.

Maika Monroe leads the cast of Victorian Psycho, which is not her first foray into the psychological horror thriller genre. Alongside her are several acting veterans, many of whom have starred in their fair share of horror thrillers before. There are also plenty of familiar faces in the cast, whom fans may remember from hit TV shows like The White Lotus and Wednesday.

Main cast and characters in Victorian Psycho

Maika Monroe stars as Winifred Notty. She's the strange young woman at the center of Victorian Psycho who comes to Ensor House to become the governess of the Pounds' children. But her arrival at the Pounds' home has an ulterior, personal motive. Fans may recognize Monroe for starring in the psychological horror thriller Longlegs. She also starred in Hulu's psychological horror thriller The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and a series in the same genre, The Stranger, per her IMDb.

Jason Isaacs stars as Mr. Pounds. He's the wealthy, aristocratic patriarch of the Pounds family. Mr. Pounds has an air of pride in his status in Victorian society, and he has a hidden familial connection with Winifred. Isaacs was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for The White Lotus when he joined the cast of the hit series in its third season, per his IMDb. He was also in the Harry Potter movies, the 2025 horror thriller Honey Bunch, and the 2026 vampire horror Vampire Carnival.

Ruth Wilson stars as Mrs. Pounds. She's the lady of Ensor House, the one responsible for running the household. Mrs. Pounds has her focus on maintaining the family's social standing, and that doesn't particularly include taking care of her and Mr. Pounds' children. Three-time BAFTA-nominee Ruth Wilson starred in the Apple TV psychological thriller Down Cemetery Road and SHOWTIME's psychological drama The Woman in the Wall, per her IMDb. Fans may also remember her from The Affair and His Dark Materials.

Thomasin McKenzie stars as Miss Lamb. She's the quiet, capable nurse at Ensor House. Miss Lamb is among the more sympathetic figures at the estate, someone who helps care for Drusilla, Andrew, and the family's infant. Like other Victorian Psycho main cast members, Thomasin McKenzie starred in several psychological thrillers and horror features. She was in Eileen and Last Night in SoHo, per her IMDb page.

Evie Templeton stars as Drusilla Pounds. She's Mr. and Mrs. Pounds' daughter. But because of her gender, she received far less attention and affection from her father. However, Drusilla is sharp and fiery and may have something more in common with Winifred than anyone realizes. Fans may remember Evie Templeton joining the cast of Wednesday season 2 as Wednesday's self-professed number-one superfan Agnes DeMille. She also starred in the monster horror Return to Silent Hill, per her IMDb.

Jacobi Jupe stars as Andrew Pounds. He's the prized heir of the Pounds family. Andrew is Mr. Pounds' favorite child, the one who is showered with his parents' attention and affection, and that upbringing has perhaps influenced Andrew in how he treats his own sister and Winifred. Jacobi Jupe is a rising star who made a name when he starred in the fantasy epic Britannia, per IMDb. He also starred in Apple TV's psychological thriller series Before and the Oscar-winning film Hamnet.

Supporting cast in Victorian Psycho and the characters they play

Here are the other minor/supporting characters in Victorian Psycho, often appearing as part of the Pounds' upper-class social circles and houseguests, and where viewers may have seen them before, per IMDb.

Amy De Bhrún plays Mrs. Fancey. She starred in Jason Bourne and Line of Duty.

She starred in Jason Bourne and Line of Duty. Barry O'Connor plays Mr. Finch. He starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and more recently in the legal drama The Rainmaker.

He starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and more recently in the legal drama The Rainmaker. Paul Reid plays Mr. Fishal. He also recurred in The Rainmaker and recently starred in the TV movie Kill or Be Killed.

He also recurred in The Rainmaker and recently starred in the TV movie Kill or Be Killed. Katherine Moran plays Marigold. She guest-starred in Apple TV's Slow Horses.

She guest-starred in Apple TV's Slow Horses. Kate Brady plays Amelia. Fans may recognize her from the comedy series The Unreal.

Fans may recognize her from the comedy series The Unreal. Dagmar Döring plays Mrs. Prim. She starred in the soap opera Fair City.

Victorian Psycho is out now in movie theaters. Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.