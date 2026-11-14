Singer Britney Spears attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California.- Source: Getty © Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Smurfs 2" at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California.- Source: Getty

Britney Spears unveiled her jewelry venture, named B Tiny, on Friday with the launch of its website. Its product range is reportedly expected to arrive in the coming months, as reported by People. The pop star had previously announced that she would not “return” to music (via BBC) and now appears to be exploring a new career path in a different field.

For those curious about her wealth, Britney Spears has an estimated net worth of $130 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. According to Reuters, after her conservatorship ended in 2021, Britney Spears regained control of her finances. In 2022, the Toxic singer signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster for her memoir, per People. Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Spears sold the rights to her entire music catalogue to Primary Wave for an undisclosed sum.

Now, the Baby One More Time singer appears to be ready to launch her long-awaited jewelry business. When visitors access B Tiny's website, the curtains open to reveal a bold golden “B Tiny” logo. The message on the website reads:

"23 YEARS IN THE MAKING..."

No further information is available on the website at the moment, but visitors can subscribe via email to receive updates. However, sources told People that product details would be revealed in the next few weeks, while the actual launch could take a few months. According to the outlet, an insider said:

"Britney is very involved, and nothing is being made that she hasn’t approved. The brand is reflective of her style, which is girlie and very Etsy-style but on a vast scale."

Another source said that Spears herself led the designs and compared them to the singer's Instagram captions.

"Britney has personally led design on the jewelry. This isn’t merch. It’s a real jewelry line of elevated pieces that are also authentically Britney. They’re like if her Instagram captions turned into pieces of jewelry that you could wear to a Lana Del Rey concert or a rave or a date night or a night with your girls. It will be the perfect gift for either your millennial sister or the young girls in a Y2K phase," an insider told People.

Britney Spears previously shared a glimpse into her jewelry brand

While the Grammy winner has not shared any recent updates about her jewelry label on social media, she previously offered a glimpse of it through her posts. In a November 2024 Instagram post, Britney Spears shared a picture of a pink banner with “B Tiny” written on it. In the same carousel, she also posted a picture of a golden hand-chain bracelet with turquoise stones. In the caption, she wrote:

"My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon !!! Girls you’re gonna f**king love it !!!"

Weeks later, she posted another picture of a banner bearing the words “B Tiny” with the caption “Coming soon.”

According to People, earlier this month, Britney Spears marked the 25th anniversary of her landmark album Britney. To commemorate the milestone, Sony Music's Legacy Recordings and RCA Records announced a special reissue of the album.