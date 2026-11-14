Adam22 suffers swollen jaw after Chrisean Rock punches him on Wild 'N Out Live show. - Source: Instagram © https://www.instagram.com/p/DVrhxxNgTal/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&, psln=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&, srtk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Adam22 suffers swollen jaw after Chrisean Rock punches him on Wild 'N Out Live show. - Source: Instagram

No Jumper podcaster Adam22 addressed being hit by rapper Chrisean Rock during a live recording of Wild 'N Out Live at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Thursday, November 12. Taking to social media on Friday, Adam said:

"As much as I seem to be speaking okay right now, my jaw is incredibly swollen. This woman, Chrisean Rock, she doesn't hit like any normal girl; no ordinary woman."

Adam said he didn't realize Rock hit the back of his head, adding:

"There's a reason why I don't think it's so funny. At the end of the day, this affects my work in a variety of ways."

Adam22 wondered how his jaw would feel after some time. He explained that his job is to talk in front of the camera for up to 7 hours a day at times. He said:

"Her rocking my jaw is actually something that could kind of take me out of work for a significant period of time."

The YouTuber said he personally doesn't go around and punch people because he could get sued for that. He continued:

"I don't know what Chrisean was thinking with this sort of move but I personally think it was really foolish."

Adam said the other hosts were also stunned by Rock's action and that DoBoy later told him Rock intended to punch him again after moving around the stage. However, DoBoy reportedly stopped Rock from getting a hold of Adam.

Chrisean Rock punches Adam22 over parenting joke

On Thursday, during the Wild 'N Out Live show's bonus game, 'Wildstyle', where opposing teams roast each other, Adam22 addressed rapper Justina Valentine and said:

"Justina, your BBL, that's embarrassing. But that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting."

In a now-viral clip from the event, it was seen that as soon as Adam finished his line, Rock, who was a little further away, turned around and walked up to the YouTuber to throw a punch at the back of his head. Her sudden action left everyone on stage shocked.

Following the incident, Adam22 even took to X and wrote he dissed Rock on the show and got punched in turn.

However, this isn't the No Jumper creator's first time taking a jab at Chrisean Rock. He previously made claims that Rock's alleged consumption of drugs and alcohol during her pregnancy led to her son's purported fetal alcohol syndrome.