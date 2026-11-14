Bakers on The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff) © https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfm_4TqAKku/?hl=en&, img_index=2

Bakers on The Great British Bake Off 2026 (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff)

The last female contestant, Connie, became the latest contestant to be eliminated on The Great British Bake Off 2026, week 8.

During the signature challenge, Connie made a classic treacle tart. The judges found the dessert to have a soggy bottom. For the technical challenge, her millionaire shortbread did not impress the judges. Paul Hollywood said about the dessert:

“A very chewy biscuit, but that's probably because it's so hot... But it looks disastrous with that chocolate on the top.”

Connie started on her “Thank You, Myke" nougatine sculpture for the showstopper round but got overwhelmed in the process. Seeing her all flustered and confused, Paul Hollywood told her to take a break and come back after five minutes.

But in the end, she made it in time.

The judges had some feedback for her nougatine sculpture but loved the cake and its flavors.

In the end, host Noel Fielding announced that Connie was eliminated.

Connie shared in her confessional interview:

“It's just been the best time ever. Not a lot of people get to stand where I am today. It is just the best experience in the whole world. But I leave with no regrets, just completely contented and happy. I have made friends for life. I've just been so blessed to be around these guys. Especially Moyin, who's like, he's like my adopted son now.”

The Great British Bake Off 2026: Who won Star Baker in Caramel Week?

Moyin won the “Star Baker of the Week” for Caramel Week. Though Moyin was ecstatic about winning Star Baker, he was saddened to see Connie leaving the tent for the week.

He said in his confessional that it was a “bittersweet” feeling for him to win Star Baker and see Connie being eliminated in the same week.

Moyin made an “Omo Oba” nougatine sculpture for the showstopper round. The creation was inspired by a song that his grandmother sang for him.

Moyin shared:

“My grandma sings for me, and it's called Omo Oba. And "Omo Oba" means "child of a king." She made it up for me.”

Paul Hollywood loved the design, and Nigella said that the sapphire element on the sculpture looked “brilliant.”

Nigella told him that even though it was a “dainty little cake," it was full of flavor.

She was also impressed by the taste of nougatine and lauded Moyin for it.

While discussing the baker's creations, Nigella praised Moyin’s hard work and said:

“That smoky and sultry nougatine was just wonderful... Also, I think he's listened, and he's learned in whatever arena in life. It's tenacity and sort of just being on it.”

What were the signature, technical, and showstopper challenges for week 8?

The signature challenge for Caramel Week was to make a treacle tart. Hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond told the bakers they had to make a “beautifully decorated treacle tart.” The tart had to be “buttery pastry.”

Noel Fielding added:

“Because it's caramel week, the judges would like you to make a golden syrup from scratch. They would also like your tart to be served with a tasty accompaniment.”

For the technical round, the bakers were asked to make a millionaire shortbread.

Alison Hammond explained:

“The judges will be looking for buttery shortbread topped with a salted caramel and finished off with marble chocolate.”

For the showstopper, the bakers had to create a nougatine structure, which was inspired by the Hungarian confection Grillázstorta.

They also had to make a praline dessert along with the structure.

Stay tuned for more such updates.