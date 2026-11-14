NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Presley Gerber is seen on June 3, 2019 at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by HTYNY/Star Max/GC Images) © Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Presley Gerber is seen on June 3, 2019 at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by HTYNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Presley Gerber’s Hollywood Hills home has been listed for $3.595 million, less than two months after the model died at the age of 27. The property hit the market Friday, TMZ reported, citing real estate records.

The 3,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a guest house. It also features several luxuries, including a Jacuzzi, sauna, and more.

Built around privacy, the gated home is surrounded by greenery and offers views of the surrounding canyon. Its layout includes spacious indoor and outdoor areas, making it a notable feature of the listing.

Gerber purchased the mid-century-style house for $3.4 million in March 2023, according to Architectural Digest. Its current asking price is slightly higher than what he paid.

Presley Gerber's family pay tributes after his death

The listing comes weeks after Presley Gerber's death on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, according to CBS News. His death was investigated as a suspected overdose by authorities. However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office had not determined an official cause of death, with the case listed as deferred.

Gerber was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

The family later shared tributes on social media. Crawford and Rande posted the same message on their respective Instagram accounts, while Gerber's younger sister, Kaia Gerber, wrote a separate tribute to her brother.

Kaia reflected on their relationship and the difficulty of adjusting to life without him. She shared how much she missed the everyday moments they once had together.

"I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother," the caption said.

She also spoke about learning to cope with his absence, writing:

“My darling brother, I do adore you. I love my brother. My brother is dead. And this party sucks so bad without you, Prez. My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I’ve ever laughed and the one true love of my life — you lit all of my candles and took all of my monsters away. And I love you. And I love you. And I love you. Only you know how much. Thank you for being here... To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you. I will die loving you. There was never anything else. I am learning how to love you when I cannot see you.”

An investigation was reportedly launched following Gerber’s death. The medical examiner's office has yet to establish a cause of death, and the case remains deferred on its website. Santa Monica police, meanwhile, have described the incident as a suspected overdose.