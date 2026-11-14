Hila Klein and Ethan Klein at the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California— source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Hila Klein and Ethan Klein at the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California— source: Getty Images

The H3 Podcast crew appears to be moving on without Ethan Klein. On Friday, November 13, the podcast shared photos on its official Instagram account showing Ethan’s estranged wife, Hila Klein, and nine other crew members participating in what appeared to be a roundtable discussion. Two additional members appeared on a screen behind them.

The photos come weeks after Hila, who was married to Ethan for 14 years, accused him of infidelity in a lengthy Instagram post on October 23. That same day, the H3 Podcast crew expressed its support for Hila in a statement shared on Instagram.

The team said it was “shocked,” “angry,” and “heartbroken” after learning of Ethan’s alleged affair. It also announced that its members would no longer work with him.

“As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way. We don’t yet know what that means for the future. There’s a lot to work through, and we wish we had more answers for you,” the team wrote.

They added:

“We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We’re disgusted by Ethan’s actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you.”

On October 23, Ethan announced via his Instagram Stories that he was relinquishing his ownership stakes in all his joint ventures with Hila. In another Instagram Stories post, the podcaster declined to comment on the infidelity allegations but asked the public to respect his family’s privacy and refrain from contacting them.

Hila Klein has filed for divorce from Ethan Klein

Ethan and Hila co-hosted the H3 Podcast and ran the successful YouTube channel h3h3Productions, which has more than five million subscribers.

Hila filed for divorce from Ethan on November 2, per PEOPLE. The podcaster’s divorce filing came just over a week after she publicly accused her husband of having a six-month affair.

“I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she wrote. “My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months.”

Hila, 38, said she “could sense that something was wrong” in her marriage. However, when she shared her concerns with Ethan, he responded with “dismissive answers and no action.” She added that she had “trusted him” and stopped raising her suspicions despite her better judgment.

“Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. ‘It was just a kiss’ became it was emotional cheating,” Hila wrote.

Hila, who shares three sons, Theodore, Bruce, and Sunny, with Ethan, continued her statement by revealing that he later “admitted he’d been in an affair for over six months.” She added that she was currently “trying to navigate separation.”

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?” she continued.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hila is seeking joint custody of the couple’s three children and spousal support. The date of separation is listed as October 13. However, Ethan has asked the court not to award spousal support to either party, per documents obtained by TMZ.

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