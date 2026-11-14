Ashley Judd opens up about the late Naomi Judd - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Ashley Judd opens up about the late Naomi Judd - Source: Getty

Actress Ashley Judd shared her insights about her mother, Naomi Judd. According to People Magazine, her mother was a well-known country music star who died in 2022 at the age of 76. On November 12, she hosted the first episode of the A Table Prepared podcast with Pastor Dan Scott.

During the conversation, she said that her mother threatened to stop paying for her education at the University of Kentucky. According to Ashley Judd, this was because her mother did not like what she was learning there. The actress said:

“She didn't like I had a lesbian theologian professor that was taking me through Hebrew scripture and looking at, you know, the women listed as property after the donkeys.”

She also said:

“What I make up is that mom was afraid of disapproval and retaliation from the country music community if she didn't hold a certain political line that became a part of the public narrative of that genre of music.”

Ashley Judd said that Naomi Judd openly shared her political and social views at home, especially during conversations with her. She explained that her mother showed sympathy for women who harmed their children and believed that they needed help and support instead of punishment. The actress opined:

“And I don't know that she would have been comfortable in her lifetime saying that. And I've debated with myself like is it okay for me to say that posthumously and attribute it to her?”

Ashley Judd recalls that her mother once wrote the word ‘Trump’ on her body

During the podcast episode available on YouTube, Pastor Dan Scott told Ashley Judd that he had remained silent for a long time because he wanted to protect her mother's privacy. She said that she still felt connected to her mother and had asked her about these matters.

She explained that her mother had encouraged her to share the truth instead of stories. Ashley Judd felt that her mother had passed this responsibility on to her, as she wanted to speak openly about things that her mother could not discuss publicly as a famous country singer and a well-known mother figure.

Judd also mentioned her mother’s partner, Larry Strickland, saying:

“And there's pop and pop, you know, witnessed all of this and I ask his permission too, you know, I usually say most explicitly, is there anything you don't want me to say? And he typically replies, ‘Honey, it's all okay.’”

Ashley Judd recalled that her mother had to undergo minor bladder surgery at Williamson County Hospital, where she had once worked as a nurse. Before the surgery, her mother wrote the word Trump on her inner thigh using a marker she usually used to sign autographs.

This happened shortly before the second election in which Donald Trump ran. Ashley Judd added that she and her mother often discussed him during their time together at home and while watching television.