Lily Brooks O'Briant (Image via Instagram/@lilybrooksobriant) © https://www.instagram.com/p/Dc03yH9lhmm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&, psln=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&, srtk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Lily Brooks O'Briant (Image via Instagram/@lilybrooksobriant)

Lucy Romalotti is finally making her way back to Genoa City, bringing an important chapter of her life back into focus on The Young and the Restless. Following an absence of almost two years from the show, Lily Brooks O’Briant is set to reprise her part as Daniel Romalotti’s daughter, who had been away at boarding school.

According to Soap Opera Digest’s November 13, 2026, casting news, Lucy will be making her appearance in Friday’s episode. The soap has even hinted at her return via a post on Instagram that includes a picture of the actress on set. Her return is especially noteworthy considering her last storyline and the developments in store for her family. With Lucy nearing yet another turning point in her life, her return brings many more prospects for her character.

Lily Brooks O’Briant returns as Lucy Romalotti after nearly two years away

Lily Brooks O'Briant took over the role of Lucy Romalotti in February 2023, replacing twins Abigail and Olivia Moore, who had played Lucy from 2012–2013. The character is the daughter of Daniel Romalotti and Daisy Carter, the granddaughter of Phyllis Summers and Danny Romalotti.

Lucy was sold on the black market to Billy Abbott, who paid $2 million to acquire her through baby broker Primrose DeVille. He brought her home to his wife, Victoria Newman, and the two raised her as their daughter until a custody battle brought Lucy back into Daniel's life.

Afterwards, Lucy grew up alongside Daniel and Heather Stevens, who raised her and acted as a maternal figure. The role of O'Briant became especially relevant in the episodes that touched on Lucy's sorrow over the murder of Heather.

O'Briant's last episode came out in December 2024, when Lucy helped Daniel decorate for Christmas while remembering Heather. When questioned about Lucy’s reaction to the tragedy in an interview with Soap Opera Digest on October 10, 2024, O’Briant revealed:

“I was really, really excited to get to take on the challenge because it is really fun to get to work with such challenging and heavy material. I really enjoy diving into Lucy’s emotions and kind of figuring out where her head is at. Um. It’s hard because Lucy is definitely a very different person than I am.”

Lucy's return brings college decisions and new family developments

Lucy’s return is more than just a reunion of the family members. When Lucy comes back home, she catches her grandfather and Christine kissing each other and then joins the family at The Shadow Room.

Daniel soon joins them, and the conversation that follows shifts to discussing Lucy's future. Needing college advice, Lucy contemplates different fields for herself, from law to music.

Although Danny and Christine are the most suitable people for her to ask, her conversation also turns in another direction since Devon Winters is starting a school, and Daniel can teach there. This adds one more item to the list of Lucy's plans, while Daniel promises to support her choice, whatever it is going to be.

Nonetheless, Daniel leaving his job at Arabesque can cause problems for other family members too. It is expected that Phyllis will be far from happy about her son's choice to move on to something else. Lucy takes off to take a phone call from a boy.

According to the report in Soap Opera Digest dated November 13, 2026, new head writers Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor told TV Insider that Lucy will come back several times during the holidays as viewers get to see her life while she gets ready to go to college. It is possible that her storyline could be explored more widely by spring or summer.

Stay tuned for more updates.